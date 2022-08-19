GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
Cash 3 Midday
9-1-9
(nine, one, nine)
Cash 3 Night
5-9-5
(five, nine, five)
Cash 4 Evening
5-6-6-0
(five, six, six, zero)
Cash 4 Midday
9-3-0-6
(nine, three, zero, six)
Cash 4 Night
6-0-0-7
(six, zero, zero, seven)
Cash4Life
09-16-51-57-59, Cash Ball: 2
(nine, sixteen, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
Fantasy 5
01-04-28-36-40
(one, four, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $195,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
7-0-5-4-4
(seven, zero, five, four, four)
Georgia FIVE Midday
0-9-7-9-6
(zero, nine, seven, nine, six)
Mega Millions
12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 4
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000
Comments / 0