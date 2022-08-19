Read full article on original website
6 recent drugmaker transactions, partnerships
Here are six acquisitions, partnerships and deals by drugmakers Becker's has covered since Aug. 4:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Foster City, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company Gilead plans to purchase MiroBio, an Oxford, England-based biotech business, for $405 million in cash. 2. Amgen to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7B. Amgen,...
7 travel nurse pay trends for healthcare leaders to know
The COVID-19 pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses to address staffing shortages and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. In the third year of the pandemic, hospitals continue to rely on travel nurses and grapple with workforce shortages for a variety of reasons. However, some organizations have reduced their reliance on travel nurses, and pay overall is lower compared to certain points of the pandemic, experts told Becker's.
ACLA warns low payment rates may hinder monkeypox testing
Trade group American Clinical Laboratory Association warned CMS that "inadequate payment rate[s]" for monkeypox testing may limit patient access. The group recommended a $76.97 payment rate, which it determined by applying a 1.5 multiplier to the Zika virus testing fee, MedTechDive reported Aug. 23. The group said the rate accounts for extra resources including personal protective equipment and the use of a Biosafety Level-3 facility.
HHS awards $25M to expand home-, community-based services: 4 notes
HHS awarded $25 million to Illinois, Kansas, New Hampshire, American Samoa and Puerto Rico to expand access to home- and community-based services through Medicaid's Money Follows the Person program. "Money Follows the Person has a proven track record of helping seniors and people with disabilities transition safely from institutional care...
Clearing the air: transparency, trust and the patient financial experience
The urgency of modernizing the patient financial experience is undeniable, as out-of-pocket healthcare costs keep rising along with patients' expectations for cost transparency and more convenient payment options. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by CareCredit, Shannon Burke discussed how building transparency and trust into the financial experience...
Massachusetts health system invests $7M in workforce development
Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems will invest $7 million in its workforce development program, according to a sponsored article published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 23. The program is designed to fight staffing shortages by creating a career path for participants, from education to full-time employment, at the health...
Viewpoint: Rocky economic climate requires 'new rules of hiring'
Solid training, not high salaries, will retain top talent through resignations and a potential recession, according to an Aug. 22 Forbes article by Andrew McLeod, CEO of Certn, an IT company providing background checks and risk monitoring for employers. For every person seeking a job in the U.S., there are...
Fresenius completes $2.4B merger with digital health startup
Fresenius Health Partners, InterWell Health and Cricket Health have completed a three-way merger to create an independent $2.4 billion company. The merger, initially announced on March 21, has satisfied customary closing conditions and received regulatory clearance in the U.S., according to an Aug. 24 press release. The new company will...
63% of clinicians interested in full-time telehealth work: survey
A new survey from telehealth infrastructure provider SteadyMD showed that 63 percent of clinicians would be interested in full-time telehealth work. Physicians with more than 15 years of experience were the most likely to be interested in telehealth, according to an Aug. 24 news release from the company. Similarly, 86 percent of long-serving therapists saw telehealth as a way to supplement their income.
Abortions not covered by EMTALA in Texas hospitals, judge rules
A federal judge in Texas backed the state's attorney general Aug. 23 by preliminarily halting HHS guidance, which stated that federal law requires hospitals funded by Medicare to treat patients with appropriate medical emergency care, including abortions when medically necessary, and overrides state laws banning abortions. The law is the...
Chronic conditions linked to low credit scores
Patients with chronic disease experience a significantly greater burden of adverse financial outcomes than healthier patients, according to an Aug. 22 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. The study analyzed insurance claims data from January 2019 to January 2021 linked to commercial credit data for adults 21 years and older...
Omicron-tweaked boosters inch closer to release date
Two COVID-19 vaccine-makers have submitted requests to the FDA for emergency use authorization of their omicron-focused vaccines, which could be available by Labor Day. Pfizer sent its request for its 12 and up booster Aug. 22, and Moderna followed one day later with its 18 and older option. For the updated vaccines to become available to the public, there's typically a four-step process after clinical trials: an independent FDA panel votes, the FDA declares a decision, a CDC advisory committee votes and then CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, gives the final OK.
The promise and uncertainty of healthcare in the metaverse
There have been more than 400 healthcare patents filed in the metaverse as people look to the virtual reality platform to improve the healthcare industry, yet the platform is still underdeveloped, Politico reported Aug. 24. According to IFI Claims, a Connecticut company that tracks intellectual property, IBM, Microsoft, Medtronic, Siemens...
Pfizer's vaccine efficacy slightly dips among young children
Pfizer's ongoing phase 3 trial studying its COVID-19 vaccine among children between 6 months and 4 years old continued to prove efficacy but showed it has slipped from about 80 percent to 73.2 percent. The updated efficacy rate results from 34 study participants, according to Pfizer. Four infant cases showed...
HCA's Mission Hospital must address 'chronic understaffing,' nurses say
Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee plan to hold a rally Aug. 25 at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., to protest what they say is the hospital's failure to address chronic short staffing that jeopardizes patient safety. The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United,...
Hospitals cutting services over staffing shortages
As hospitals across the U.S. face workforce shortages, several have had to halt services. At least six hospitals announced plans in recent months to scale back care due to staffing shortages. Cleveland-based University Hospitals ended inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical...
