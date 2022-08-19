HYANNIS – [ABOVE HN PHOTOS] – A Barnstable Police Lieutenant patrolling Main Street came across males down on the sidewalk fighting early this morning shortly after bar closing. The apparent street brawl involving four males ended with one male (the one in the dark blue shirt) being charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (a belt). A second male was taken into protective custody for being highly intoxicated. Two other males (the ones with black lines obscuring their faces) ended up being the victims in this case. They were not arrested and eventually given rides to their homes by patrol officers. * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Meanwhile, in the following HN Photo, a random 15-year-old Hytown kid flies by the fight scene, riding a perfect wheelie past a sign that reads, “THE STRUGGLE IS REAL BUT SO IS GOD” (To be filed under “So Hytown it hurts…”) P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Bee Gees… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 9.3 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post HN PHOTOS: Male reportedly whipped with leather belt during downtown street brawl… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO