capecoddaily.com
Serious injuries reported in crash involving a motorcycle in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle just after 4 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) at Chapoquoit Rd. One person reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries. The area of the crash is closed while officials work the scene and crash reconstruction is conducted. Motorists are urged […] The post Serious injuries reported in crash involving a motorcycle in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WCVB
Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod
EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
capecoddaily.com
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays along Route 28 in Osterville
OSTERVILLE – A crash involving at least 5 vehicles snarled traffic in Osterville Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near South County Road. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. The post Multi-vehicle crash causes delays along Route 28 in Osterville appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Fire rescues man with foot stuck in wheel well
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire reports that at 5:21 AM on Wednesday, they were notified of a person with their leg stuck between the wheel and frame of a vehicle at Seagull Beach in West Yarmouth. Ambulance 55 from Headquarters and Engine 45 from Station 3 were dispatched. Upon arrival, crews found a person on the […] The post Yarmouth Fire rescues man with foot stuck in wheel well appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police […] The post Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
capecoddaily.com
Massachusetts Marina Fire, Sparked by Gas Vapors, Accidental
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Gasoline vapors ignited by spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital. Investigators on Monday said the fire at the Mattapoisett Boatyard […] The post Massachusetts Marina Fire, Sparked by Gas Vapors, Accidental appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Police release images and video of suspect vehicle in hit & run to child on scooter
YARMOUTH – On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at 9:43 AM, a motor vehicle operating South-Bound on Higgins Crowell Road between the side streets of Jaybird Lane and Abells Road struck and seriously injured an eight-year-old child on a scooter. The motor vehicle immediately accelerated after impacting the child and fled the scene. Witness descriptions and […] The post Yarmouth Police release images and video of suspect vehicle in hit & run to child on scooter appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Woman hit, killed after truck side swiped car in breakdown lane along Route 140 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman was hit and killed by a truck Saturday morning while she was standing outside her car by the breakdown last along Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet pulled over her Toyota Avalon on the shoulder of the two-lane highway, and for unknown reasons, was apparently standing outside her car on the driver’s side when she was struck.
capecod.com
Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: Male reportedly whipped with leather belt during downtown street brawl…
HYANNIS – [ABOVE HN PHOTOS] – A Barnstable Police Lieutenant patrolling Main Street came across males down on the sidewalk fighting early this morning shortly after bar closing. The apparent street brawl involving four males ended with one male (the one in the dark blue shirt) being charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (a belt). A second male was taken into protective custody for being highly intoxicated. Two other males (the ones with black lines obscuring their faces) ended up being the victims in this case. They were not arrested and eventually given rides to their homes by patrol officers. * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Meanwhile, in the following HN Photo, a random 15-year-old Hytown kid flies by the fight scene, riding a perfect wheelie past a sign that reads, “THE STRUGGLE IS REAL BUT SO IS GOD” (To be filed under “So Hytown it hurts…”) P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Bee Gees… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 9.3 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post HN PHOTOS: Male reportedly whipped with leather belt during downtown street brawl… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecod.com
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
capecoddaily.com
Officials Highlight Home Sprinklers After Dennis House Fire
DENNIS – State and local fire officials are highlighting automatic fire sprinklers after a recent basement fire in a Dennis multi-family home was extinguished with minimal damage and no injuries. Dennis Fire Chief Robert Brown said the sprinklers contained the damage to just a single piece of furniture, preventing what could have been a tragic […] The post Officials Highlight Home Sprinklers After Dennis House Fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Police on Cape Cod are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after 8-year-old boy transported by MedFlight with serious injuries
Police on Cape Cod are looking for a hit-and-run suspect that seriously injured 8-year-old boy on Saturday. According to Yarmouth Police, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 by the Christmas Tree Shop at the base of the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. Mass State and Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: BICYCLIST STRUCK… SUFFERS BROKEN BONES, MULTI-TRAUMA… OTHER DRIVER REMAINED ON SCENE!
HYANNIS – A bicyclist suffered serious bone fractures, including a fractured femur, after being struck by a pickup truck on Route 28, near the intersection with Walton Ave earlier this evening. The pickup vs. bicyclist accident happened around 6:30 p.m.. Police had received a report of a bicyclist down in the roadway, bleeding. Multiple first responders, including police patrol officers and firefighters, were on scene within moments. The patient was conscious and alert, but obviously suffering a lot of pain. The patient, an adult female, was initially transported to Cape Cod Hospital while a Medflight helicopter was en-route. At the time of this report, it was expected that she would be flown to an off-Cape trauma center… The operator of the pickup truck remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators. Route 28 westbound was closed down while officials worked the scene. Members of the local accident reconstruction unit were on hand still working the scene as of 7:55 p.m.. Route 28 was reopened in both directions around 8p.m. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident. No further details were available at the time of this report. The post HN PHOTOS: BICYCLIST STRUCK… SUFFERS BROKEN BONES, MULTI-TRAUMA… OTHER DRIVER REMAINED ON SCENE! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
fallriverreporter.com
Assonet woman killed in weekend highway crash remembered as someone who had zest for life
Officials are investigating a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber of Assonet had pulled her Toyota Avalon over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appeared to have been outside her vehicle along the driver’s side.
1 killed in New Bedford crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
theweektoday.com
Double fatal shooting reported in Onset
A double fatal shooting that “appears to be a murder-suicide” was reported in Onset earlier this evening, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Wareham Police contacted Massachusetts State Police around 5 p.m. on Friday, the district attorney’s office said in a statement, about a reported double fatal shooting. The incident preliminarily seems to be a murder-suicide, according to the district attorney’s office.
