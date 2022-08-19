ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

25-30-40-43-44, Lucky Ball: 3

(twenty-five, thirty, forty, forty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 4

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

Pick 4 Evening

3-7-9-5

(three, seven, nine, five)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-4-7

(two, seven, four, seven)

Pick 5 Evening

3-4-9-0-3

(three, four, nine, zero, three)

Pick 5 Midday

8-6-9-8-0

(eight, six, nine, eight, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

17-22-25-36-39

(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

