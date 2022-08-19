OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
25-30-40-43-44, Lucky Ball: 3
(twenty-five, thirty, forty, forty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 4
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
Pick 3 Midday
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
Pick 4 Evening
3-7-9-5
(three, seven, nine, five)
Pick 4 Midday
2-7-4-7
(two, seven, four, seven)
Pick 5 Evening
3-4-9-0-3
(three, four, nine, zero, three)
Pick 5 Midday
8-6-9-8-0
(eight, six, nine, eight, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
17-22-25-36-39
(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
