A new book has shed light on the little-known history of nearly 200 female journalists from 29 countries who covered the Spanish civil war. While Ernest Hemingway and Arthur Koestler were among writers who made their names reporting on the war, Bernardo Díaz Nosty’s 900-page Periodistas extranjeras en la Guerra Civil (Foreign Female Journalists in the Civil War) uncovers the story of 183 women whose writing gave a new slant on the 1936-39 conflict, distinct from the masculine and bellicose tales of life on the frontline.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 MINUTES AGO