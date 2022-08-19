Read full article on original website
'Heartless' church pushing out beloved community café comes under fire as locals vow to fight the Catholic giant over the decision
A local Melbourne community are rallying against the Catholic Church who are trying to squeeze a beloved café out of the area. The owner of Italian eatery Pietro e Paolo in South Melbourne has been told its lease on church grounds will not be renewed. More than 100 residents...
Spanish civil war book reveals hidden history of female journalists
A new book has shed light on the little-known history of nearly 200 female journalists from 29 countries who covered the Spanish civil war. While Ernest Hemingway and Arthur Koestler were among writers who made their names reporting on the war, Bernardo Díaz Nosty’s 900-page Periodistas extranjeras en la Guerra Civil (Foreign Female Journalists in the Civil War) uncovers the story of 183 women whose writing gave a new slant on the 1936-39 conflict, distinct from the masculine and bellicose tales of life on the frontline.
