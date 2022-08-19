ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Inside Indiana Business

Council gives initial approval to incentives for EV battery plant

New details surrounding a potential electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle were unveiled during a St. Joseph County Council meeting Tuesday night. The council unanimously approved a declaratory resolution establishing an economic revitalization area inside the Indiana Enterprise Center for Ultium Cells LLC’s plans for a $2.4 billion facility that would create 1,600 jobs. However, the joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution is still considering other sites and has not yet committed to a location.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Holcomb: ‘We have made progress’

A trade delegation led by Governor Eric Holcomb is in South Korea now as it continues a push for more investment and jobs from Asian companies in the semiconductor and electric vehicle battery industries. The group spent the first half of the trip in Taiwan, where a Memorandum of Understanding...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

USDA awards $8M for Kankakee River Watershed efforts

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has secured a nearly $8 million award for ongoing efforts to protect and improve the water quality through the Kankakee Watershed Initiative. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service through its Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The initiative...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Fulton County reimagining economic potential

The Fulton Economic Development Corp. is taking steps to reimagine its economic future. Key economic drivers in the county, which sits about an hour south of South Bend, are manufacturing and agriculture. In March, FEDCO launched a five-month-long effort to examine what residents aspired for the county of 20,000 people.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Attendance increases for Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair Commission is touting what it calls a “great success” for this year’s Indiana State Fair. The commission says 837,568 people attended the fair, which featured an adjusted, post-pandemic schedule. This year’s attendance number is an increase over last year, which saw 830,390 people....
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart chassis maker to expand distribution chain

Michigan-based DexKo Global Inc., a manufacturer of axles and chassis for trailer and RV industries, has entered into an agreement to acquire TexTrail Inc., a national distributor of trailer parts located in Texas. The company will become part of Dexter, a DexKo business unit based in Elkhart. DexKo Global was...
ELKHART, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Chamber launches ‘one-stop shop’ for talent development, education resources

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has launched an online platform to help job seekers with educational and job training opportunities throughout the state. The Talent Resource Navigator was established with a $2.5 million investment from Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. The platform, which is free for users, is designed to connect individuals and employers with a set of talent development resources based on their specific needs.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Evolution needed to keep charitable gaming afloat

Charitable gaming — once a juggernaut in Indiana — has declined in recent years due to the challenges navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing supply chain disruptions and inflation, with many organizations closing down completely. Small organizations, in particular, struggled the most during those lean months, and...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

State launches $1,000 tutor grant program

Hoosier fourth and fifth graders who scored below proficiency in both math and English/language arts on the ILEARN exams may qualify for $1,000 grants to help pay for tutoring. The Indiana Department of Education has announced the launch of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program. IDOE says the funding is...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

CertaSite buys Ohio’s Fire Loss Control

Indianapolis-based CertaSite, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, has acquired Fire Loss Control, a full-service fire protection business in Ohio. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, CertaSite says Fire Loss Control will continue to grow under the CertaSite brand, within its current customer base and in new markets.
OHIO STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Novilytic secures $1.6M, preps commercial launch

A made-in-Indiana startup with a tool that could save pharmaceutical companies millions of dollars when it comes to trashing contaminated drugs during the development process. In the Business of Health, Kylie Veleta has more with Novilytic Chief Executive Officer Paul Dreier.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana schools ranked for equitability

Personal finance website WalletHub has released a ranking of the most and least equitable school districts in the Hoosier State. The list is based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The website says Indiana has the 4th most equitable school...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Learning Lab celebrates 25K user milestone

The Indiana Learning Lab, an online learning tool for teachers, parents, and schools, has reached 25,000 users. The lab, which was created to support educators and families during the transition to online learning, was developed by Five Star Technology Solutions prior to the 2020-2021 school year with funding from the Indianapolis eLearning Fund.
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Landmarks unveils 2022 ’10 Most Endangered’ list

Indiana Landmarks has released its annual list of the 10 Most Endangered landmarks throughout the state. The organization says the places on the list often face a multitude of problems, including abandonment, neglect, or owners who lack money for repairs. This year’s list features seven new landmarks and three repeats...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

IHCDA makes changes to ‘My Community, My Vision’ program

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority are revamping the My Community, My Vision program. The program, which connects high school students with their peers and communities, will offer five selected cohorts of students the opportunity to participate in four months of workshops, planning, and fundraising towards a place-based community project.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Diesel spill at Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that a barge at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor has spilled 700 to 800 gallons of diesel fuel. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report crews continue to clean up the spill, which was reported by a tug boat operator around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
BURNS HARBOR, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana authors honored for work

Indiana Humanities has named the eight recipients of the Indiana Authors Awards, which honor the best books written by Hoosier authors in multiple categories every two years. The awards program is supported by Indianapolis-based Glick Philanthropies. The eight categories include fiction, nonfiction, poetry, among others. The winners selected from among...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

IUSM, Regenstrief awarded $10M for delirium research

A research team that includes Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine has been awarded more than $10 million to improve cognitive recovery of post-operative delirium patients. Delirium occurs when a person is suddenly confused, disoriented, and not able to think or remember clearly. The researchers say it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

