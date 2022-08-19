9 things to do this weekend: Early voting, Family Expo and ‘Grease’ returns

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re over halfway through August and getting used to the new school year.

As the days get shorter, the end of summer draws closer.

Here are some events going on this weekend in Central Florida:

• Early voting to end in Central Florida

Those who wish to vote early in person have a few days left, depending on the county they live in. Most counties allow voters to cast their ballot at any early voting site.

• Florida Kids and Family Expo

The seventh annual Florida Kids and Family Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Orange County Convention Center. Over 200 exhibitors, fun zones and much more for ages 3 and up.

• ‘Grease’ returning to AMC Theaters this weekend

AMC Theatres will honor the late Olivia Newton-John by bringing the 1979 film “Grease” back to theaters around the country this weekend.

• Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is an after-hours and specially ticketed event that brings out the ghouls and ghosts for a night of gently frightening fun for all ages.

• Pineapple Festival at Boxi Park

Pineapple Festival at Boxi Park is a day-to-night celebration for all ages inspired by Festival de la Piña Paradisíaca. The event will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Boxi Park Lake Nona.

• 135th Town of Eatonville Founders Day Festival

The town of Eatonville will hold its 135th Founders Day Festival from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Attendees will get to experience the essence of African American culture and music and more on West Kennedy Boulevard.

• Rock the Block Party in Orlando

Nations Church Orlando will host a family-friendly event with food trucks, free prizes, games for kids and more. The free event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 595 West Church Street in Orlando.

• Fundraiser and cornhole tournament for Austin Duran

A fundraiser and cornhole tournament for fallen Apopka firefighter Austin Duran will be held Sunday starting at 2 p.m. at the Orlando Union Hall at 4005 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando.

• Pepe Aguilar at Amway Center

Jaripeo sin Fronteras will offer fans a traditional and magical experience of the legendary Aguilar family, starting at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Amway Center in Orlando.

©2022 Cox Media Group