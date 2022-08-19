John Corbett Returning As Aidan Shaw In ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2: Report

Image Credit: ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Maybe Carrie and Aidan’s story isn’t over after all. John Corbett has reportedly joined the cast of And Just Like That season 2 and returning to the role of Aidan Shaw, according to Deadline. The outlet reports that John is set for a “substantial, multi-episode arc” in season 2. HBO Max declined to comment.

And Just Like That

Fans expected Aidan to make a return in the first season of And Just Like That after John told Page Six back in 2021, “I’m going to do the show. I think I might be in quite a few [episodes],” he continued. “I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.”

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Sex and the City 2.’ (©Warner Bros/Courtesy of Everett Collection)

As the first season aired, Aidan never showed up. The And Just Like That writers later revealed that they never had plans to incorporate Carrie’s ex-fiance into season 1. “John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes,” writer Julie Rottenberg told Deadline after the finale premiered. “We didn’t say anything.”

And Just Like That EP Michael Patrick King added, “The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan, just like we never said, Steve and Carrie or [sic] getting together. We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming. It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie.”

Given that HBO Max has yet to confirm or deny this report, we could end up back in the same position as last season. However, plenty of Sex and the City alums returned for And Just Like That. It wouldn’t feel right if Aidan didn’t pop up at least once, right?

Sarah Jessica Parker noted on WWHL that anything is “possible” when asked about Aidan returning. “He actually reached out very kindly, ’cause he’s nothing if not a gentleman and apologized for doing that as a joke,” SJP said. She later added, “I think he would be … well, I’m not gonna — I mean, yes, all of it is possible. All of it is possible.”

Aidan and Carrie together in ‘Sex and the City.’ (HBO/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Aidan was last seen in the Sex and the City world in Sex and the City 2. Aidan and Carrie, who were in a long-term relationship in the HBO series, crossed paths again in Abu Dhabi. They shared a passionate kiss while Carrie was married to Big. Big later died of a heart attack in the And Just Like That premiere. The show is expected to start season 2 production soon.