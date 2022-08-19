Read full article on original website
Tesla Semi Will Have Fewer Motors Than Elon Musk Claimed
In May this year, the order books for the Tesla Semi were finally opened. This gave us our first glance at some of the essential features and specifications of the EV truck, including the $20,000 upfront payment to get on the reservation list. Whether you like EVs or not, you...
Say Goodbye To One Of America's Best Small Vans
Ford is making big waves with its all-electric E-Transit van, but not everyone requires such a large vehicle to transport people or stuff. That's why the Ford Transit Connect makes so much sense; it's a compact van, available in both passenger wagon and cargo versions while starting at under $30,000.
New MG7 Proves China Makes A Prettier 4-Door Coupe Than BMW
Though it hasn't had a presence in the United States for decades, the MG brand is still alive and well in other corners of the world. The formerly British brand, under the stewardship of Chinese automotive conglomerate SAIC has been on a roll lately, showing off a new affordable electric vehicle called the MG4 and teasing an electric roadster called the Cyberster. MG's future is clearly electric, but the company isn't done with combustion engines just yet.
BMW's New Battery Partner Won't Do American Buyers Any Favors
BMW has been making a lot of noise about its forthcoming Neue Klasse (new class) models recently. The abridged version is that BMW is entering a new era with a host of cars under the Neue Klasse banner. According to Bimmer, it's only the second time in its 100-year-plus history that it's completely reinventing itself.
Last Call For V8 Dodge Charger And Challenger, Tesla FSD Gets Another Price Hike, Hybrid Bugatti Chiron Successor In 2027: Cold Start
Good morning, early birds, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily roundup of the biggest news from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's roundup, Volkswagen has strangely filed for a trademark for synthetic blinker fluid (seriously), Porsche has teased a new take on the Vision Gran Turismo, and Tuthill Porsche has unveiled its 11,000-rpm Singer rival.
America's First Rimac Nevera Is Utterly Stunning
After a lengthy and rigorous development program, Rimac has finally started delivering the 1,914-horsepower Nevera supercar to excited customers. Company CEO and namesake Mate Rimac recently took us on a video tour of the production facility, proudly showing us car #000, a Callisto Green Nevera that will remain with the company as a demonstrator and marketing tool.
Ford Develops Clever Truck Bed Storage Solution
In recent years, one of the biggest areas of innovation in the auto industry has been the truck bed. Both the Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz have neat ways to store smaller items in their beds, and now the GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado have a trick tailgate storage feature. It looks like Ford will try to do more of the same with trucks like the Ford F-150 and potentially even the Maverick.
Tesla's Latest Commercial Features Elon Musk's Bizarre EDM Song
What do Tesla and Rolls-Royce have in common? Well, aside from building eerily silent vehicles for those with more bucks than most, neither brand feels the need to spend money on marketing or commercials. While the British brand relies on its strong image and reputation, Musk's reason is simple - he would rather spend money on the products than on advertising.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Mark-Up After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
Gordon Murray T.33 Coming To America, Nissan Ready For Z Nismo, Acura Won't Budge On Integra Manual: Cold Start
Top of the morning to you, dear readers, and welcome to Cold Start, your morning recap of the most important automotive developments from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's report, we've covered the fact that Alfa Romeo is pissed off over the Dodge Hornet that its own Tonale is underpinned by. We've also looked at the cabin of the long-awaited Tesla Semi and reported on job cuts at Ford.
DeLorean Unveils Two Wild New Concepts From The Future
You're not imagining things. DeLorean Motor Company is back. Well, sort of. Hot on the heels of some light legal action thanks to a looming IP lawsuit, the brand is at Monterey Car Week in full force. First, it showed off the upcoming Alpha 5, which will eventually be the brand's first car. Then, to show off the far future of the brand, it showed off two new concepts last night at the DeLorean House.
New Ford F-150 Lightning EV Finally Strapped To A Dyno
CarBuzz was recently approached by EV enthusiast Bryan Raupe, who conducted the first known dyno session with the new Ford Lightning EV truck. According to Raupe, it was a complicated process due to the dual motor setup and the long wheelbase, which required a custom dynamometer setup. Raupe completed the...
Demand For Fisker's Oddball Ocean EV Is Higher Than Anyone Predicted
Fisker recently announced that its projected production numbers for the Ocean may increase in 2024 due to strong global demand. The Fisker Ocean One Edition sold out in 30 days, despite the company demanding customers pay an additional $5,000 over and above the initial $250 deposit. This additional payment was essentially a downpayment on customers who wanted to get a First Edition rather than a normal model.
Ford Mustang Reveal Date, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Monterey's Crazy High-Horsepower Exotics: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start. After the extravagant Monterey Car Week, we usually end up talking about a couple of bespoke cars from the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley (and they were at The Quail in force again this year), but these pantheons of greatness have been overshadowed this year. Even Porsche's new 911 GT3 RS tribute car and Kia's EV6 GT aren't that fascinating in light of recent events.
The Cockpit Of The Genesis X Speedium Concept Is As Gorgeous As The Exterior
Led by the award-winning Luc Donckerwolke, the design department over at Hyundai and Genesis is turning out some good-looking cars. The striking X Speedium Coupe concept is proof of this and previews the luxury subsidiary's electric future. At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Korean brand took the opportunity to...
Tesla Superchargers Open To Competing EVs Soon
Documents found on Tesla's website, as well as screenshots from customers, indicate that the brand will open its Supercharger network in the US to other EV brands. Soon, in addition to being able to charge Tesla vehicles like the Model Y, owners of other EVs will be able to take advantage of the network. Musk announced the move at a conference in May this year, saying "It's a little trickier in the US because we have a different connector than the rest of the industry, but we will be adding the rest of the industry connector as an option to Superchargers in the US."
Feds Push Hyundai Around On Its New EV Factory
Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, far fewer electric vehicles will qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. That's because the final version of the bill includes a clause that vehicles need to be assembled in North America. This instantly rules out South Korean-built EVs like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. But likely not for very long.
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 Gets 6.2-Liter Naturally Aspirated V8 With 641 HP
A member of the Edition 55 series of vehicles built to celebrate 55 years of AMG. Accompanied by IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph Edition 55 in limited-edition box. Mercedes-AMG has introduced the latest Edition 55 model to celebrate 55 years since AMG was founded. But instead of being based on a roadgoing car, the new special edition is a race car, specifically the AMG GT3.
Cadillac Has Begun Testing The $300,000 Celestiq
Last month saw the reveal of the Cadillac Celestiq show car. For production, the luxurious EV may be toned down somewhat, but not too much. After all, this is a car that will be priced around $300,000 as it aims to take on Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Fortunately, it appears that there may be lesser versions of the car as the automaker has trademarked multiple names for the EV.
