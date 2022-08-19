Documents found on Tesla's website, as well as screenshots from customers, indicate that the brand will open its Supercharger network in the US to other EV brands. Soon, in addition to being able to charge Tesla vehicles like the Model Y, owners of other EVs will be able to take advantage of the network. Musk announced the move at a conference in May this year, saying "It's a little trickier in the US because we have a different connector than the rest of the industry, but we will be adding the rest of the industry connector as an option to Superchargers in the US."

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO