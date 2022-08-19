ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Newark Man Charged for Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ

A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County. On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester...
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Police Looking for Alleged Shoplifters in Cape May, NJ

Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call (609)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Absecon, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Six Ocean County, NJ, Residents Arrested in Drug Sweep

On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced their latest string of narcotics-related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in three separate but similar incidents that have occurred within the township over the last week. It was a week ago Tuesday that Brick Police Street Crimes Unit Detectives...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Guns#White Horse#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Victim ID'd In South Jersey

The victim of a fatal shooting in South Jersey has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 19, at 4:08 a.m., according to the Atlantic County Prtosecutor's Office. Egg Harbor Township police responded to a 911 emergency call at 6805 Delilah...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police

A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Antisemitic flyers found littered in Lindenwold, New Jersey, police say

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Lindenwold is the latest South Jersey town to discover antisemitic flyers in their community. Police say someone left them on the sidewalks and lawns in the area of Linden, Columbia and State Avenues on Sunday morning.Brigantine residents found similar antisemitic flyers on Sunday morning.Investigators say they have seen these types of flyers throughout the country in recent weeks.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT

Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Teenager Shot In South Jersey

A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy