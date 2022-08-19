Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Galloway Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to 2019 Drug-induced Death
Authorities in Ocean County say a man from Galloway Township has pleaded guilty in connection to a drug-induced death in 2019 -- and he will likely only serve seven years in prison for his actions. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer states on Monday, 22-year-old Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty to a...
Prosecutor: Newark Man Charged for Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ
A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County. On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester...
Police Looking for Alleged Shoplifters in Cape May, NJ
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call (609)...
Fugitive Wanted In Motel Assault Caught In South Jersey Woods
A fugitive in an alleged assault at a South Jersey motel was arrested with the assistance of K-9 dogs and a New Jersey State Police helicopter, NJ Advance Media reported. Joseph McDonnell, 44, of Franklin Township, surrendered to local police in a wooded area, the outlet said. He was charged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sought in alleged assault at N.J. motel nabbed after K9, helicopter search
A man wanted for an alleged assault at a Gloucester County motel on Monday was arrested in a wooded area following a search by multiple agencies, authorities said. Franklin Township Police officers responded to the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. for a reported assault, police said.
South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Dose Of Heroin-Fentanyl
A 22-year-old man from Galloway admitted to selling a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to a customer,, authorities said. Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty on Monday, Aug. 22 to strict liability drug-induced death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On Dec. 5, 2019, Toms River police responded to...
EHT man just released from prison identified as homicide victim
An Egg Harbor Township man recently released from prison in a homicide case is now the victim of a killing. Charles Wynn, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting at a warehouse on Delilah Road early Friday morning. Wynn was just released from prison in May, after serving...
Six Ocean County, NJ, Residents Arrested in Drug Sweep
On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced their latest string of narcotics-related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in three separate but similar incidents that have occurred within the township over the last week. It was a week ago Tuesday that Brick Police Street Crimes Unit Detectives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three drug dealers spew shocking amount of Heroin into Ocean County, NJ and Atlantic County, NJ
It's a new dark chapter in the story of the drug epidemic wreaking havoc on New Jersey communities near and far and the devil is running rampant. Three more New Jersey residents are now behind bars for their calculated scheme, play to pour massive amounts of drugs, including Heroin, into Ocean County and Atlantic County.
Fatal Shooting Victim ID'd In South Jersey
The victim of a fatal shooting in South Jersey has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 19, at 4:08 a.m., according to the Atlantic County Prtosecutor's Office. Egg Harbor Township police responded to a 911 emergency call at 6805 Delilah...
Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police
A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
Police Identify Man Shot and Killed in Egg Harbor Friday Morning
MAYS LANDING – Police in Atlantic County still haven’t captured a suspect in a fatal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Antisemitic flyers found littered in Lindenwold, New Jersey, police say
LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Lindenwold is the latest South Jersey town to discover antisemitic flyers in their community. Police say someone left them on the sidewalks and lawns in the area of Linden, Columbia and State Avenues on Sunday morning.Brigantine residents found similar antisemitic flyers on Sunday morning.Investigators say they have seen these types of flyers throughout the country in recent weeks.
It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT
Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, the accident happened around 12:30 PM at 7th Street and Landis Avenue. Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the...
Teenager Shot In South Jersey
A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
Police: Antisemitic flyers distributed to several homes in Brigantine
Authorities in Atlantic County are investigating reports of antisemitic flyers distributed around Brigantine.
Gloucester Police Urge Residents to Share Doorbell Video, Tips of Suspicious Activity
Gloucester Township, NJ – Is there something strange in the neighborhood? You shouldn’t be afraid...
Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City
Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0