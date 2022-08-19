ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update- Tuesday afternoon, August 23

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a large seizure of firearms, drugs, and money from an investigation that started two months ago. Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Aug. 23rd. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Grand...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $2.5K reward for information on deadly shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help solving a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month. On Sunday, Aug. 14 about 8:20 a.m., 34-year-old Bryndon Weathersby was found shot to death in his residence in the 4000 block of Frazer Street in Flint. Crime...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police searching for missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in Shiawassee County. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 and has not returned home, Michigan State Police said.
LAINGSBURG, MI
WNEM

Parents located after 4-year-old found in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office was searching for the parents of a 4-year-old boy who was found alone Wednesday morning. The boy, named Silas, was found at the Dollar General in the Vienna Plaza in Clio, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office reached...
CLIO, MI
WNEM

Holly man arrested, charged for making false bomb threats

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody and is facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up two houses in the village of Holly. Officers began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May that reported crimes and other serious emergencies to a specific neighborhood. Investigators said the caller was using a cell phone which made identifying the caller difficult. Multiple calls were made from May through July.
HOLLY, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc Police launching, “Operation Safe Arrival”

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – Grand Blanc Police are launching, “Operation Safe Arrival” as the school year is approaching. “Everyone is so preoccupied with everything else when they’re driving that they don’t they don’t see it. And that’s again, that’s why we want to bring this to the forefront,” Sergeant at City of Grand Blanc Police Department, Bryan Byarski said.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license after a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department. “This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest

FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman. A viewer sent in the video to WNEM TV5 over the weekend, however, the incident happened last month, according to police. The...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Goodrich man in critical condition after fiery crash

INDEPENDENCE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man from Goodrich is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Oakland County. The crash happened on southbound M-15 at the intersection of Dixie Highway in Independence Township just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The 53-year-old man from Goodrich drove through...
GOODRICH, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man injured in crash with semi

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - An intersection in Lapeer County was closed for several hours following a crash that injured an Otter Lake man. Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of North Lapeer and Barnes Lake Road on Monday at 7:16 p.m. A 2008...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

GHOST seizes meth, firearms from homes after investigation

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a large seizure of firearms, drugs, and money from an investigation that started two months ago. The sheriff’s office worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the operation. This week, Swanson said the Genesee Human Oppression...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Former school board president charged with assault to resign

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former school board president accused of attacking a colleague will resign from her seat on the board as part of a plea deal. Danielle Green, 52, appeared in Genesee County District Court on Monday, Aug. 22. Her attorney told Judge Herman Marable Green has agreed to a plea deal in which she must resign by the end of the week.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police, school officials team up for Operation Safe Arrival

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police and school officials in Grand Blanc Township are planning for a busy week as the Ally Challenge starts Monday and back to school kicks off on Wednesday. To help keep everybody safe with the increase in traffic, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department is...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Mother upset Bay City school bus left child stranded

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Students are headed back to school, but getting them to and from has become an issue in several mid-Michigan districts. Parents of students in the Bay City Public Schools district have voiced frustrations with the district’s transportation department. They say some students were left stranded after school or never picked up from their bus stop.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Pooches at the Pool canceled amid dog illness concerns

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Parks and Recreation has canceled this year’s Pooches at the Pool event due to rising dog illness concerns. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is investigating a canine parvovirus-like illness in Michigan dogs. Dozens of dogs have died from the unknown virus in recent weeks.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Transportation issues voiced about Bay City Public Schools

Here are the top stories we're following this evening, August 24th. Many teenagers reached a milestone Wednesday as they moved in to their first dorm at Saginaw Valley State University. Job Impulse opens office in Flint. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Touchless credential authentication system installed at MBS Airport

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) – There is new technology on display at a mid-Michigan airport being deemed a gamechanger for security. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) held a demonstration of the newly installed touchless credential authentication technology at MBS International Airport. It’s a gamechanger for security, according to TSA Public...
FREELAND, MI

