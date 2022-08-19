ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Convicted felon accused of trying to hide gun after Arnold cops were called to quell fight with neighbor

By Tony LaRussa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Daily Mail

Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave

Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Police#22 Caliber#District
Law & Crime

Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Uvalde police chief accuses board of ‘lynching’ as he faces firing over police response ‘failure’ in shooting

Pete Arredondo, the school police chief during the May mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is accusing local officials of conducting a public “lynching” in an attempt to fire him without due process.Mr Arredondo, the head of the school’s police force, declined to attend a Wednesday meeting of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board, where local officials will consider terminating his contract. State officials have called the police chief’s leadership during the shooting, which killed 21 people, an “abject failure”.The chief cited procedural and security concerns for skipping the meeting, and his attorney called the...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy