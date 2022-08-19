Four men from Todd County, South Dakota, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer, Using and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, Aiding and Abetting, and Accessory After the Fact.

