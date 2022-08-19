Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Four Todd County men indicted for assault, firearm, aiding and abetting charges; Trial set for Oct. 25
Four men from Todd County, South Dakota, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer, Using and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, Aiding and Abetting, and Accessory After the Fact.
kbhbradio.com
Authorities say person of interest in double homicide arrested in Mission area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Authorities say a person of interest in a recent double homicide in Rapid City was arrested Tuesday night. Robert Yellow Bird was apprehended by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services at an apartment in the Mission area. Rosebud police zeroed in on Yellow Bird...
kotatv.com
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm. The shooting was just before midnight Monday, outside of the Central States Fairgrounds, near the intersection of Lacrosse Street...
newscenter1.tv
PCSO raising security at Central States Fair following arrest
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — The Central States Fair will be closing their entry gates at 10 p.m. Tuesday and increase security presence from law enforcement for the duration of the fair following an arrest that occurred Monday night. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 11:58 p.m. on...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
KELOLAND TV
Person killed in Rapid City shooting identified
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the person who died in a shooting on Sunday. 30-year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City was found dead in a home on Country Road in Rapid City. The homeowner, who is the one...
KEVN
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An SUV driver faces several charges after a hit-and-run crash with a police patrol car at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Saint Joseph Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday. The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot but they didn’t get far....
newscenter1.tv
Third fatal shooting in Rapid City area in two days
Pennington Co., S.D. — One person is dead following a shooting at a mobile home just outside of Rapid City Sunday morning. Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at 1980 Country Road, where they found the male victim. The alleged shooter has been identified and...
kbhbradio.com
One person is dead after shooting in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In what has turned out to be a violent weekend in the Rapid City area, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says one person is deceased after a shooting Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road. Authorities say the...
KELOLAND TV
1 dead after shooting at mobile home
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a shooting in Pennington County Sunday. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at a mobile home on Country Road early Sunday morning. The shooter has been identified and located. Officials say there is no threat...
KELOLAND TV
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
