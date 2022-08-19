Read full article on original website
Law enforcement officials confirm missing teen’s vehicle found with body inside
TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Sunday afternoon, diving nonprofit Adventures With Purpose reported they’d found the remains of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. At a press conference Monday, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon announced Rodni’s vehicle had been found inside Prosser Creek Reservoir and while not confirmed, the person found inside the vehicle is believed to be Rodni.
Law enforcement confirms Kiely Rodni found in Prosser Creek Reservoir
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The body found Sunday afternoon in Prosser Creek Reservoir has been confirmed to be the remains of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Law enforcement officials from Placer and Nevada County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday announced an autopsy that was conducted identified the decedent as Rodni. “The...
Placer County part of regional mass notification system test Thursday
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Thirteen cities, three counties, and one Tribal Nation on Thursday, Aug. 25, will test the Regional Mass Notification System – a joint system maintained by Sacramento, Yolo, and Placer counties. A press release said the goal is to test the system’s capability, capacity, and...
Nevada County supervisors buy building for homeless resource center
Supervisors need just $25 to make a homeless resource center become a reality. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of 1101-1105 Sutton Way, about an acre of property adjacent to the new Brunswick Commons apartments. The Sutton Way property will serve as a one-stop shop for homeless people who need a range of services from getting a shower to speaking to a public defender.
Truckee Council, Planning Commission acknowledge community losses; continue General Plan discussion
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The joint Truckee Town Council and Planning Commission meeting started on a somber note Tuesday as Mayor Courtney Henderson acknowledged two losses in the community. Henderson started the meeting by acknowledging the loss of Kiely Rodni. “On behalf of the town of Truckee, we offer our...
Construction on new Tahoe City resort to start in spring
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
Knitters Guild of Incline Village celebrates 20 years
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — What started as a small group of women who belonged to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and enjoyed knitting and crocheting, is now celebrating its 20th anniversary as the Knitters Guild of Incline Village. Originally, these women met on an informal basis and visited with...
Visit Truckee-Tahoe welcomes 2 new board members
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Visit Truckee-Tahoe has two new board members who have over four decades of tourism industry experience, the agency announced on Wednesday. Charles Haber and Kerrie Racicot-Baitx are the two new members who will join Chair Jim Winterberger, Secretary Shelly Braden, and Dave Polivy on the five-member board.
