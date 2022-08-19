Read full article on original website
Check Out this Unreleased White and Orange Nike Dunk High
Since reintroducing it into their main lineup in 2020, has produced dozens and dozens of takes on their popular Dunk High. No matter if you prefer sustainable materials, enhanced branding or a classic “Be True to Your School” color scheme, the Swoosh’s Nike Sportswear subdivision has got something to fit your persuasion. Now, Dallas-based sneaker shop Private Selection has provided a look at an unreleased white and orange take on the high-cut Dunk that features clean ‘n’ crispy tones plus a no-frills colorblocking scheme.
Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” Launch Includes an Alternate Green Colorway
Beth Gibbs — wife of Union LA‘s owner Chris Gibbs — has been granted the opportunity to work with Jordan Brand on her own Air Jordan 7 sneaker capsule and an accompanying apparel range through her imprint Bephies Beauty Supply. After the first round of leaked images and official photos surfaced earlier this Summer, it was believed that she only had the “Sandrift” colorway up her sleeve, but with the collection’s official announcement, a surprise teal and green colorways has surfaced.
Take a Look at this Nike Dunk Low Majin Buu Custom
Following his Piccolo concept, custom sneaker designer, Andrew Chiou, has now returned with another Dragon Ball Z-inspired concept. Focussing on the popular Nike Dunk Low sneaker once again, the latest concept captures the look of Majin Buu. The genie-like magical life form is defined by his multiple personalities and distinct...
Take Another Look at the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low "Overgrown"
After getting a first look, we now have more imagery of the upcoming “Overgrown” alternate version of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x. Dunk Low. Set to accompany the CPFM take on the Dunk Low that surfaced a few months earlier, the label is expected to deliver the continuation of its relationship with Nike Holiday 2022.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Receives a Fall-Friendly "Tartan" Makeover
Following the reveal of a tropical “Tiki Leaf” colorway earlier this month, the Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette now arrives in “Tartan” details just in time for Fall. The last time in recent memory tartan prints made their way onto a Nike silhouette was with the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Employee of the Month,” a nod to Eddie Murphy‘s character Akeem in Coming to America.
TITAN x Nike LeBron 19 Low “Beyond The Seas” Draws from the Fabled Ultramar Creature
Basketball is more than just a sport to the people of the Philippines, it’s a way of life. And one retailer that’s constantly and outwardly expressing Southeast Asian nation’s love for the sport is TITAN which has been fortunate enough to join forces with the likes of Jordan Brand and.
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns in "Beef and Broccoli" for the Upcoming Fall Season
Last year, news of the Jordan Brand‘s most coveted hiking boots, the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG arriving in “Black Gum” made quite the headlines when it was announced to be a fall staple for the season. Now, after the success of the silhouette’s return, the footwear company is reviving another popular color for the silhouette for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 season.
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
ASICS Brings Back the Gel-Lyte III in a New Wisteria Style
The GEL-LYTE ™ III’s dynamic fit and identifiable split-tongue shape have cemented the style as an OG staple for ASICS. Originally designed by Shigeyuki Mitsui in 1990, it has re-emerged in many iterations, this time around resurfacing in the brand new Wisteria silhouette. The shoe’s key components — trademarked GEL® technology along with other comfort features — remain, while introducing a new emphasis on a sound, healthy mind and body.
Official Images of the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Max 97 in Black
COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS and first revealed their Air Max 97 collaboration back in January as part of the former’s FW22 runway in Tokyo. Now, with the collection’s release right around the corner, official images of the highly-anticipated Max have surfaced. The Air Max 97 is...
Nike Dunk Low "Chenille Swoosh" Appears With a Hornets-Friendly Palette
We’ve seen so many Dunk iterations roll out in the last few years that after a while, they all start to look far too similar. However,. has shown efforts in keeping things refreshing while still giving the silhouette time to shine by making slight alterations to its build. One example of that is the recent Dunk “Chenille Swoosh” series that has showed off a handful of colorways in recent memory, and now it’s adding this “Grand Purple/Neptune Green” rendition to its stockpile.
New Balance Readies the 2002R in an Effortless “Natural Indigo” Palette
As New Balance continues to push its 2002R silhouette to unimaginable heights, the Boston-based footwear giant is preparing a slew of clean colorways to keep an eye on. The lifestyle sneaker has recently been at the forefront of various creative collaborations, from Bryant Giles’ artistic take to AURALEE’s “Yellow Beige” delivery.
The Three Stripes Unveils Its Newest adidas 4DFWD Running Silhouette
Performance has and always will be a priority for and its innovations teams, and the brand is ready to leap into the future with its all-new runner — the adidas 4DFWD. The silhouette’s overall shape is more or less kept intact, but a handful of technological advancements have been integrated to make them more comfortable and supportive.
LOEWE's Fall 2022 Face T-shirts are a Mixed Reflection
For Fall/Winter 2022, Jonathan Anderson’s LOEWE presented a menswear collection representative of the current digital world. Utilizing an ironic tech approach, the designer crafted a reflective range that put the metaverse on its toes. Tops came sprinkled with raindrop-like embellishments, T-shirts and shorts were tugged, floating in mid-air as if dragged on a computer screen, while pullovers featured gloves with elongated fingers and coats were plunged with silver sinkholes.
Nike Honors The Big Easy With This Air Force 1 Low "NOLA" Colorway
Has a penchant of showing love to various destinations across the globe through its production of city-inspired colorways. And on deck for the sportswear company’s lifestyle category is this special Air Force 1 Low makeup that devotes itself to New Orleans. Official images of the pair give us an...
Supreme Fall/Winter 2022 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing its latest campaign with André 3000, Supreme has now returned to showcase the lookbook for its latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Revealing the range with a simple lookbook starring key members of its current skate team, the seasonal offering is dominated by a striking mix of textiles, distressing, patterns, prints, patchwork, embroidery, and badge applications.
An adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR "Sand" Restock Is Going Down
Ye and the adidas team have a thorough understanding of the colorways that the public considers heavy hitters, and they take action on this by giving consumers multiple chances to cop them with various restocks. And the next Ye-designed installment that’s set to receive this treatment is the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR “Sand” which marks its third reissue.
Nike Dunk High Gets a "Reverse Goldenrod" Makeover
One silhouette that continues to spew out of ‘s factories at overwhelming rates it the Dunk. Every variation whether it be its inline styles, SB makeups or collaborative offerings continues to be the main focus for the Swoosh, and this Fall it’s gearing up to introduce a brand new Nike Dunk High “Reverse Goldenrod” colorway.
Flight Club Commemorates Mamba Day By Giving Out Nike Kobe Shoes
It’s been two years and some change since legendary Laker Kobe Bryant was tragically taken from us too soon. And with his annual Mamba Day celebrations taking place on August 24, Flight Club wanted to commemorate the five-time champion by conducting a special giveaway of some of his most iconic footwear pieces.
