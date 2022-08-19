Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace’s jam-packed Fall 2022 collection is back with its fifth weekly drop, centered around matching sweatsuits and tracksuits — but also featuring a variety of staple pieces and compelling accessories. Following hot on the heels of the London outfit’s special collection with seminal skate brand Aesthetics, the offerings strike a balance between sportswear, athleisure and roadman style, and each boasts a healthy helping of branded flair as well.
hypebeast.com
JJJJound Teases China-Exclusive PUMA Suede Classic
For JJJJound, 2022 has been yet another year of collaborative dominance as the design studio has linked up with an assortment of partners. Recently, this has included ASICS, Reebok and New Balance as the brand cements itself as a focal point of the sneaker world. Now, JJJJound looks to have made yet another connection as a capsule with.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at Qasimi's AW22 Campaign
London-based brand, Qasimi shares its AW22 campaign featuring vibrant monochromatic pieces and color blocking styles. The brand was founded in 2015 by Khalid Al Qasimi who aims to craft understated and refined garments to reflect his multicultural roots. Qasimi takes a socio-political approach mixed with Middle Eastern traditional design and western detail. Founder Khalid Al Qasimi said in a conversation with Hypebeast “I always reference the Middle East in my collections as it is part of my background alongside the UK where I moved to at the age of nine. It comes naturally to me to have these two opposing worlds and then create a new vision.”
hypebeast.com
Follow Maharishi’s T-Shirt Map at This Year’s Notting Hill Carnival
Following its collaboration with New York-based graffiti artist EARSNOT and its recent “Experimental Flight” collection that takes inspiration fighter pilots who flew the Convair B-58 Huster, London-based label maharishi is now presenting its latest collaboration in time for Notting Hill Carnival. Working in collaboration with Andre “SHY FX”...
hypebeast.com
The Diesel 1DR Bag Gets Updated With Some Extra Bling
Front and center of Gen Z’s Y2K obsession is Italian brand, Diesel. With the appointment of Glenn Martens as creative director in 2020, the new visionary has revived the brand by implementing on-trend denim pieces, futuristic designs and fabric versatility. The 1DR Xs bag from the Spring Summer 2022...
hypebeast.com
"Green Oxide" Hits the adidas Response CL
In 2022, the Response CL has quietly emerged as one of adidas’ top retro silhouettes. Found in various old school colorways and an electric collaboration with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, the Response CL has steadily made a comeback since its return in 2020. The adidas Originals model now finds itself in a fall-ready “Green Oxide.”
hypebeast.com
Rothy’s and evian® Water Debut Tennis-Inspired Collection Made With 72,000 Water Bottles
Last September at the US Open in New York, Rothy’s and evian collected approximately 72,000 bottles of water from the event to transform them into a tennis-inspired collection created with Rothy’s signature 3d knitting process. The two brands have been on the forefront of sustainability and committed to working together to find a solution for diverted waste. Both brands have become carbon neutral certified and have adopted the method of circular production, in this process they have reduced carbon emissions in every stage and started safe practices such as the use of twice-recycled materials, rPET2 packaging, shoe recycling technology, and investing in nature-based carbon reductions for every mile of shipping.
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP x Small Talk Studio Exclusive Collaboration Highlights the Art of Embroidery
New York-based creative operation Small Talk Studio has partnered with workwear-focused streetwear brand Carhartt WIP. The collaborative capsule collection brings to life the Nick Williams-led brand’s signature hand-drawn and embroidered motifs. In 2020, Williams spoke to Hypebeast about how his pieces follow a “DIY ethos” that emphasizes “free association and the sense of humor and play.” He discusses how the clothing pieces as his canvas, “I approach each one as a sort of mixed-media painting.” Known for his “artwear” aesthetic, the apparel items are often “a unique composition of hand-rendered images that conforms to the contours of the body rather than the dimensions of a canvas or piece of paper.”
hypebeast.com
ENDYMA Gives a Tour of the Biggest Helmut Lang Collection in the World
For his latest “Holy Grails” video, IcyKof from The Unknown Vlogs visited ENDYMA‘s fashion archive in Berlin which houses the biggest Helmut Lang collection in the world. After making his way up a carpeted staircase, IcyKof is greeted by a cozy multi-room space filled to the brim with racks of neatly-organized clothing — including vintage Helmut Lang as well as obsessively selected pieces from other iconic brands.
hypebeast.com
Julio Le Parc Presents His Chromatic Studies at Andréhn-Schiptjenko Gallery
One of his first showings in Scandinavia. Accessibility is at the core of Julio Le Parc’s practice. No symbolism or prior knowledge necessary — just an active participation from his audience. Born in Argentina and based in Paris, the 93-year-old working artist experiments across geometric abstraction and optokinetic forms — creating static, yet dynamic compositions that thinker with color, light and shadow.
hypebeast.com
Madhappy and GUESS Originals Team Up for a New Denim Drop
With its keen focus on optimism and mental health awareness, the Madhappy brand has carved out a space in fashion for its colorful knits and accessories to thrive. For Summer 2022, it has teamed up with the iconic fashion label. Originals to release a new denim drop. As the first...
hypebeast.com
Nike and Rit Dye Team Up for DIY Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Kit
And Rit Dye have teamed up to tackle the age-old fun of tie-dyeing. The new collaboration unveils a new do-it-yourself tie-dye sweatshirt kit. By linking up with Nike, the tie-dye kit gets a sportswear update with staple apparel pieces from the renowned brand. The new kit includes one’s choice of a men’s or women’s sail fleece sweatshirt, two official Nike iron-on patches, two bottles of Rit Dye, two resealable pouches, gloves, rubber bands and squeeze bottles. Like all tye-dye kits, there is an array of unique design possibilities.
hypebeast.com
Gucci Vault Offers Up Rare Vintage Bags
Gucci’s experimental online space Vault has dug into the house’s vibrant history with its newest bag offering. Titled “Gucci Vintage Treasures,” the drop features a curated variety of rare vintage items. Leading the charge is a catalog of highly limited one-of-a-kind bags. The list of bags...
hypebeast.com
White Mountaineering SS23 Is Fit for Life in the Forest
Tokyo-based brand White Mountaineering has unveiled its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Continuing its outdoors-inspired streetwear cadence, the brand’s latest offering is outfitted for life in the forest. The collection includes an array of shell jackets, button-down shirts, zipped cargo shorts, relaxed shorts, pants and t-shirts –...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look Inside Salt Bae's New Manhattan Meatpacking District Nusr-Et Steakhouse
Social media sensation Chef Nusret Gökçe, better known as “Salt Bae,” has now brought restaurant Nusr-Et Steakhouse to the heart of Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. Reconnecting with TPG Architecture, the design firm behind Nusr-Et Las Vegas, the new upscale location encapsulates the viral personality of Salt Bae, Gökçe’s butcher background, and the energy of the neighborhood.
hypebeast.com
U.S. Theaters To Offer $3 USD Tickets on September 3rd
As the summer winds down, National Cinema Day is just around the corner, and theaters across the United States are hoping to give movie lovers a chance to enjoy some of the most highly-anticipated blockbusters of the season for a more affordable price. On September 3rd, cinemas across the nation...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Brings "Rain Cloud" to the 9060
While New Balance has certainly found success in its classic models, it hasn’t been afraid to introduce new silhouettes to the spotlight. Most recently, this has included the New Balance 9060. Boldly stepping into the picture with a Joe Freshgoods collaboration and runway debut courtesy of Mowalola, New Balance has not hesitated to make an impression with the 9060. Now, following the official reveal of the silhouette and several supporting looks, the 9060 takes on a gray “Rain Cloud” colorway.
hypebeast.com
KAWS and Infinite Archives Dream Up T-Shirt For a Good Cause
Following the reveal of their collaboration, KAWS and Easy Otabor’s Infinite Archives have just arrived on HBX with their special-edition t-shirt in support of Theaster Gates’ non-profit organization, Rebuild Foundation. Available in brown, the t-shirt’s center is adorned with the text “REBUILD,” imagined in KAWS’ signature font and...
hypebeast.com
SteelSeries Introduces the Arena 3 and 7 Immersive Gaming Speaker Systems
SteelSeries is adding to its award-winning hi-fi offerings with a new premium line of gaming speakers. Giving fans a chance to now enjoy games with a fully immersive sound experience with SteelSeries’ tried and tested sound technology, the Arena 3 and Arena 7 offer true surround sound from a single USB connection.
