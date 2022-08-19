Last September at the US Open in New York, Rothy’s and evian collected approximately 72,000 bottles of water from the event to transform them into a tennis-inspired collection created with Rothy’s signature 3d knitting process. The two brands have been on the forefront of sustainability and committed to working together to find a solution for diverted waste. Both brands have become carbon neutral certified and have adopted the method of circular production, in this process they have reduced carbon emissions in every stage and started safe practices such as the use of twice-recycled materials, rPET2 packaging, shoe recycling technology, and investing in nature-based carbon reductions for every mile of shipping.

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO