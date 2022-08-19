Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Related
NBC Sports
King: If cut by 49ers, Jimmy G shouldn't rush to Seahawks
The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco could be entering its final hours. NFL teams will trim rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline at 1 p.m. PT, meaning the 49ers will make a decision to either release Garoppolo and save $25.5 million in cap space or give Garoppolo a coveted spot on their crowded 53-man roster.
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
NBC Sports
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
NBC Sports
Broncos cut punter Sam Martin after he refuses pay cut
Broncos punter Sam Martin wouldn’t take a pay cut, so he got cut. The Broncos are cutting Martin today after he said he wouldn’t accept any pay reduction, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A fifth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2013, Martin spent seven years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Waiting at Wrigley: 49ers-Bears game bumps Giants to Sunday night
The three-game weekend between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in September will be impacted Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season,. The Cubs-Giants series finale on Sunday, Sept. 11, has been moved to ESPN's Sunday Night baseball game at 5 p.m. PST. The baseball game...
NBC Sports
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
NBC Sports
Report: Dolphins sign ex-Patriots DE ahead of teams' Week 1 matchup
The New England Patriots will have another former player to contended with during their season opener in Miami. The Dolphins have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran defensive end Trey Flowers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. The deal is worth $2.1 million with the chance to reach $3 million with incentives, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
NBC Sports
Who are Patriots' top practice squad candidates after roster cuts?
The New England Patriots need to release more than 25 players from their active roster between now and 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. But there's a chance several of those players could stick around in New England. NFL teams are allowed to carry up to 16 players on their practice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
When are 2022 NFL roster cuts?
2022 NFL roster cuts must take place by Tuesday, August 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Teams have been able to hold up to 90 players over the course of the preseason. The first two rounds of cuts took place on August 16 (85-man) and August 23 (80-man). NFL Roster Cutdown...
NBC Sports
Why Simms believes 49ers have NFL's best roster excluding QBs
Add Chris Simms to the list of pundits confident in the 49ers heading into the 2022 NFL season. On Thursday's episode of the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast, Simms and co-host Ahmed Fareed discussed their top-5 NFL rosters -- sans quarterbacks -- with the former having San Francisco atop his list.
NBC Sports
Patriots worked out these four free agents over the weekend
The New England Patriots continue to monitor the free agent market for players who might be a fit on the 53-man roster or practice squad during the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots worked out the following four free agents on Sunday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:. Dazz Newsome, WR. Tyrone Wheatley,...
NBC Sports
Eagles 2022 roster cuts: Tracking all the cuts to 53
The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That means they have a lot of work to do. The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Chiefs cut five players, get down to 75 on roster
NFL teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 53 players, and the Chiefs are getting a head start on the rest of the league. The Chiefs announced five players who were cut today, making the Chiefs the first team to start making cuts after finishing the preseason. The...
NBC Sports
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
NBC Sports
Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?
When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under contract through 2027, and slashing his salary in 2023 from $46 million to the veteran minimum for a player with his level of experience (currently, that’s $1.035 million).
NBC Sports
49ers waive Ka’dar Hollman
The 49ers have started making their final round of cuts. The team announced that they waived cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday. Hollman, who had nine tackles in the preseason, will have plenty of company over the next couple of days as the 49ers join the league’s other 31 teams in paring their rosters from 80 to 53 players.
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today
Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.
NBC Sports
Eagles release Carson Strong after mystifying preseason: report
You kept waiting and waiting and waiting for Carson Strong to get a chance. The Eagles on Monday released the strong-armed rookie quarterback after he threw just four passes in the entire preseason and barely got any practice reps in training camp. The news was first reported by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
NBC Sports
Vikings discussing Alexander Mattison trade
The Vikings may be ready to trade backup running back Alexander Mattison. At least 12 teams have spoken to the Vikings about the possibility of trading for Mattison, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Mattison, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, wants to...
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos executive Mac Freeman leaving team
Broncos executive Mac Freeman is leaving the team, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Freeman informed team employees of his departure Friday afternoon. Freeman has worked for the Broncos since 2001 when he took a job as vice president of stadium operations. The organization promoted him to vice president of business development in 2010, and he stepped into his most recent role as chief commercial officer in 2017.
Comments / 2