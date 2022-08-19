Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Earns First Solo No. 1 With "Super Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj is opening this week’s Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 with “Super Freaky Girl.”. The artist’s latest single earned a total of 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 89,000 downloads sold in its first week. This marks her first ever solo No. 1 hit and her third overall, following 2020’s “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and Doja Cat’s “Say So.” The track is also the first time in since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998 that a hip-hop song by a solo female artist debuted at No. 1.
Kanye West Files New Logo Trademark for Clothing
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has filed a U.S. federal trademark application for a new logo under his Mascotte Holdings, Inc. company, according to attorney Josh Gerben. The claims state that Ye has filed a trademark application for a rough-edged circle logo, similar to the one that he filed a trademark for in July, but in a dark blue tone. Additionally, the claims state that the logo will represent “clothing, underwear, jackets, pajamas and footwear,” as well as “retail store services featuring clothing, footwear and accessories.”
New Clip From Lil Baby Documentary 'UNTRAPPED' Touches on His Escape From a Harsh Upbringing
Prime Video has debuted a brand new clip from UNTRAPPED, the documentary film focusing on the life of Lil Baby. The two-minute video, which debuts exclusively on HYPEBEAST, touches on how the rapper, born Dominique Jones in West Atlanta, managed to escape a harsh upbringing that could have seen his life go the complete opposite. Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam also makes an appearance in the clip, calling Lil Baby a “survivor” of a system that never meant for him to succeed. “You can either become a result of that environment, or you can be the antithesis of what you’ve seen and experience,” she said. “Not only is [Lil Baby] a survivor, but he’s gone through hardships, learned lessons and grew from it.”
Moses Sumney Unveils ‘A Performance in V Acts’ Concert Film
Multidisciplinary musician Moses Sumney has announced his forthcoming concert film A Performance in V Acts. Coming behind Sumney’s 2020 Live from Blackalachia album and full-length feature film, the new concert film also taps into the artist’s Grae repertoire. As the album from Sumney never got the chance to tour due to several reasons including covid, A Performance in V Acts represents the final extent of Sumney’s poetic second studio album.
NAV Delivers Self-Produced 'Demons Protected by Angels' Track "Wrong Decisions"
NAV on Tuesday dropped off a new, self-produced track, titled “Wrong Decisions,” off his forthcoming album, Demons Protected by Angels. “What you make in a day, I make in minutes / F*** the game, I’ma ball while I’m in it,” the Good Intentions artist raps on the track. “Speedin’ drivin’ on the road to riches / I just hope I don’t make the wrong decisions.”
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
Megan Thee Stallion Now Demanding $1 Million USD in Lawsuit Against 1501 Certified Entertainment
Shortly after releasing her latest album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion is now seeking $1 million USD in monetary damages as she deals with a lawsuit against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment. The amended complaint obtained by Rolling Stone states that the artist is seeking $1 million USD in damages...
Here's Your First Look at Netflix's 'Knives Out' Sequel 'Glass Onion'
Netflix has dropped off the first-look images for its upcoming murder-mystery film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, directed by Rian Johnson. The movie, which will arrive as a follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out, sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc, who must travel to the Mediterranean in order to solve a new mystery.
Harry Styles Wrote a "Sweet and Creepy" Song for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Harry Styles has written a key song for Olivia Wilde‘s forthcoming sophomore directorial Don’t Worry Darling, according to a new Variety cover story interview with the filmmaker. Don’t Worry Darling follows Jack (Styles) and his partner Alice (Florence Pugh), who move to an experimental community that’s allegedly filled...
DJ Khaled Reveals Star-Studded 'GOD DID' Tracklist
After unveiling the record’s tear-shedding cover art earlier this week, DJ Khaled has revealed the official tracklist for his forthcoming 13th studio album, GOD DID. The tracklist includes a total of 18 songs, with a slew of impressive features from artists including Drake, JAY-Z, Eminem, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, Takeoff, City Girls, Don Toliver, Kanye West, SZA, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Gunna, Quavo, Latto, Roddy Ricch, John Legend and the late Juice WRLD, among others.
Vince Staples Walks Through ‘Ramona Park’ With Livestreamed Retrospective Set at the Fonda in L.A.
Doing a rare one-off show Tuesday night at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, hip-hop star Vince Staples shared his thoughts on Capitol Records’ controversial AI rapper FN Meka, who was officially declared dropped from the company earlier in the day after the project came under fire due to accusations of racial stereotyping. “You seen that little AI rapper moonwalking and saying [the N-word]? It’s over with,” he jokingly said. “In a couple years, we’re all gonna be AIs — they’re gonna get rid of me.” That hardly seemed likely to be the case any decade soon, as the Long Beach rapper...
Post Malone and Verdy Team Up for “Twelve Carat Toothache” Merch Collection
In celebration of his recent performance at the 2022 Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo and his new album “Twelve Carat Toothache,” Post Malone has teamed up with Japanese graphic artist Verdy for a merch collection now available for pre-order on HBX. The latest range sees Verdy’s reinterpretation of...
GIVĒON Launches New Platform With Tres Generaciones Tequila, Get Up Tres
R&B singer GIVĒON has teamed up with Tres Generaciones Tequila for a new partnership celebrating the next generation of artists, creators and fans called Get Up Tres. Focusing on overcoming obstacles along one’s creative journey, the tequila brand is offering an intimate look at GIVĒON’s ongoing Give or Take North American Tour through a series of digital videos.
PacSun Links With Youth Culture Brand Coney Island Picnic for a New Capsule Collection
Buffering its ethos to remain invested in generational street style (while celebrating cool Americana), PacSun has linked up with youth culture brand Coney Island Picnic for a new capsule collection for Summer 2022. The exclusive collaboration has been titled “CONEYCOIN,” and is in part an homage to CIP’s brand name...
Joan Cornellà Celebrates "SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE" Event With New Vinyl Figure
Collectors can personalize the collectible with the accompanying set of travel stickers. As a toast to his major upcoming art event in Tokyo, Joan Cornellà and AllRightsReserved are launching a limited-edition vinyl figure collectible to commemorate the sculpture first seen in “SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE BUT SHANGHAI.” “SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE BUT TOKYO” circles around the concept of traveling while digging deeper into the meaning of human connection and interaction during a time of restriction.
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
Afterpay Launches NFT Collection with Designers for New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week has always been an enriching week of immersion into the art of fashion, discovering new trends, and networking with those who have similar interests. But for those who do not have direct ties to the industry, it can be difficult — sometimes near impossible — to get access to events. This year, Afterpay, the official presenting partner of New York Fashion Week, The Shows in partnership with IMG, wants to change that by making fashion week for the people.
Supercars Are the Subject of Tatjana Doll’s Latest Exhibition
Tatjana Doll is a German artist who paints with a childlike curiosity. Her subjects span everything from road signs and animals, movie scenes and airplanes, to just about anything that crosses her attention. Just like her range of interests, Doll’s painterly style also shifts from boldly graphic compositions to a more expressionist pastiche, such as the work in her latest solo exhibition at NANZUKA.
'Avatar' Announces Return to Theaters With New Trailer
Following the release of the first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water earlier this year, the franchise has now announced that its original 2009 Avatar film will be returning to theaters in “4K High Dynamic Range.” Showing 13 years since the original release, Fox offers fans a much-needed refresher on Avatar a few months before the December release of the highly-anticipated sequel.
Adidas Celebrates Notting Hill Carnival with Festive Samba and Campus Releases
London’s annual Notting Hill Carnival is just around the corner, returning to the British capital for the first time in two years. Known for its parading dancers, mouth-watering food stalls and anything in between,. has chosen to dive into the occasion with high spirits, crafting a duo of celebratory...
