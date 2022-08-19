Prime Video has debuted a brand new clip from UNTRAPPED, the documentary film focusing on the life of Lil Baby. The two-minute video, which debuts exclusively on HYPEBEAST, touches on how the rapper, born Dominique Jones in West Atlanta, managed to escape a harsh upbringing that could have seen his life go the complete opposite. Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam also makes an appearance in the clip, calling Lil Baby a “survivor” of a system that never meant for him to succeed. “You can either become a result of that environment, or you can be the antithesis of what you’ve seen and experience,” she said. “Not only is [Lil Baby] a survivor, but he’s gone through hardships, learned lessons and grew from it.”

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO