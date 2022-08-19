ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia's Options at Defensive Line Dwindling in 2023, Where to Turn?

By Brooks Austin
 5 days ago

Georgia currently has 17 verbal commits in the 2023 recruiting class, with several massive targets having made their decisions in recent weeks along the defensive front class. We preview the names left on the board for you to know.

Defensive line verbal commits:

  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL

*Seven Clou, former defensive line commit, has not been on a Georgia High School football roster in two seasons. According to sources, he's no longer considered a "verbal commit"

So, with just one defensive line commit, and several massive targets having made decisions to commit elsewhere, what's left?

Flip Targets

  • Kelby Collins - Florida
  • Stephiylan Green - Clemson
  • Kamran James - Florida
  • Vic Burley - Clemson
  • Sydir Mitchell - Texas
  • Xavier McCleod - South Carolina

Targets

  • Markis Deal, DT
  • Jordan Hall, DT
  • James Smith, DT
  • Daevin Hobbs, DT

The good news for Georgia? They have a strong history of flipping current commits. Players like Kelby Collins, Kamran James, and Xavier McCleod were massive Georgia targets throughout their recruitment process, and Georgia will continue to pursue them till the end.

Georgia is in a great spot with Jordan Hall, according to sources. The 6'4, 290-pound defensive tackle out of the Sunshine State has burst onto the scene this offseason and rapidly shot up the board for the Dawgs.

Another name that's come on late for the Dawgs is Daevin Hobbs. A 6'4, 265-pound defender out of North Carolina, Hobbs received an offer from Tray Scott and the Georgia Bulldogs back on July 29th, just before his senior season.

As far as edge rushers go, Georgia's got Gabriel Harris in the fold already. Now at IMG Academy to finish out his senior season, he will likely spent his time developing further and recruiting Samuel M'Pemba who's been on various visits to Georgia this summer. Georgia is also in relatively good standing with Damon Wilson as well.

Georgia Football 2023 Commitments

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Kelton Smith, OL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR

