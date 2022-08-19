ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jurassic World Dominion' coming to Peacock in September

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Jurassic World Dominion is coming to Peacock in September.

Peacock said in a press release Friday that it will start streaming the theatrical and extended versions of the sci-fi action film Sept. 2.

Jurassic World Dominion is the third and final film in the Jurassic World trilogy, a series of sequel films to the Jurassic Park movies, released between 1993 and 2001.

Dominion features stars from both trilogies, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong and Omar Sy.

The all-new extended version features 14 extra minutes of film and an alternate opening. In addition, the special edition includes behind-the-scenes content chronicling the making of the movie, the original short film Battle at Big Rock, and more.

Jurassic World Dominion originally opened in theaters June 10. The film takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, in a world where dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the globe.

"This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures," an official synopsis reads.

Peacock will also stream Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World (1997) and Jurassic Park III (2001) beginning Sept. 1.

