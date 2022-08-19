‘Heart of our community.’ Here are the 2022 best small businesses in Bradenton, Manatee

They represent “the heart of the community,” Jacki Dezelski, president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, said of this year’s honorees at the 42nd annual Small Business of the Year Awards.

The awards, presented Thursday to five businesses and two nonprofits at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, were selected from over 200 nominees.

“This is a true celebration of small business and nonprofits in our community,” Dezelski said.

This year’s recipients:

▪ Small Business – Category I: Grivas Law Group, P.A., Dr. Paul Grivas, owner, 924 Seventh Ave. E., Bradenton

▪ Small Business - Category II: Pineapple Kitchen, Jenny and Mike Schenk, owners, 4914 Lena Road. #104, Bradenton

▪ Small Business - Category III: Excellence Performance, Tammy and Tony Daum, owners, 8191 N. Tamiami Trail, Bldg. B1, Sarasota

▪ Small Business - Category IV: Adept Audiology, Dr. Lyndsey Bride, owner, 11041 Gatewood Drive, Lakewood Ranch.

▪ Small Business – Category V: Grapevine Communications, Allison Imre, owner, 5201 Paylor Lane, Lakewood Ranch

▪ Nonprofit – Category I: Lost Pet Services, Patty Giarrusso, president and founder, 6905 29th Ave. W, Bradenton

▪ Nonprofit – Category II: Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, Dawn Stanhope, president, 5236 30th St. W., Bradenton

The categories are based on size of the organization.

“Our honorees are doing incredible work. All are to be commended,” Rick Besio, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, said.

The awards recognize small businesses and nonprofit organizations for quality and excellence through growth, productivity, customer service, job creation and overall contribution to the community.

The evening’s first award recipient was Patty Giarrusso of Lost Pet Services , who started the nonprofit after her own dogs escaped when a gate was left open.

“This has been quite a journey for me,” Giarrusso said, adding that Lost Pet Services now helps reunite between 200 and 300 pets per month with their families and has about 43,000 members on Facebook.

Dawn Stanhope, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County , said her organization has been making a difference in the lives of young people in the Bradenton area for 76 years.

“This is such amazing recognition for the Boys and Girls Club. It fills my heart with such joy,” Stanhope said.

Paul Grivas of Grivas Law Group , which was recognized for service to the community as well as honest dealings, fairness, delivering value and building goodwill, paid tribute to his wife for her support in achieving the firm’s success.

Jenny and Mike Schenk of Pineapple Kitchen noted that they signed their business lease on March 1, 2020, just days before the arrival of COVID-19 in Manatee County.

But they adapted and innovated to thrive in difficult times.

“We just kept pivoting,” Jenny Schenk said.

Tony Daum, owner of Excellence Performance , said the award was one of the highlights of his career, noting that his business’ mission is to help small businesses grow.

In presenting the award to Adept Audiology , Augustin Argibay said that founder Lyndsey Bride brings a culture of honesty and empathy to her business, treats everyone with respect and has a heart for service to others, including sending hearing aids to children in Guatamala.

“I stated Adept 12 years ago. I had a passion for spending time with my patients,” she said.

The night’s final recipient, Allison Imre of Grapevine Communications, was praised for multiplying the company’s revenue since taking over the business five years ago.

Presenter Duane LaFollett said Grapevine had hit a milestone with $2 million of cash and in-kind gifts to local nonprofits.

Imre gave all credit to her staff. “What a tremendous honor,” she said of the award.

Winners of the 42nd Annual Small Business of the Year Awards presented Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, included front, left, Dr. Lyndsey Bride of Adept Audiology, Dawn Stanhope of Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, Allison Imre of Grapevine Communications, Dr. Paul Grivas of Grivas Law Group, P.A., Patty Giarrusso of Lost Pets Services, Jenny Schenk of Pineapple Kitchen, back, left, Rob Bride of Adept Audiology, Tony Daum of Excellence Performance, Lisa Grasso of Grapevine Communications, Jim Giarrusso of Lost Pet Services and Mike Schenk of Pineapple Kitchen. Johnson PhotoImaging

Pineapple Kitchen owners Mike and Jenna Schenck were one of seven businesses or nonprofits honored by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Small Business of the Year Awards on Aug. 18, 2022. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com