Pep Guardiola Discusses Barcelona Friendly

Manchester City will be flying out to Spain after their third Premier League game of the weekend against Newcastle as they will be playing Barcelona in a game for charity and in his latest press conference Pep Guardiola has been discussing the friendly.

The friendly which will take place at the Nou Camp has been set up so all the proceeds can go to Fundacion Luzon, an ALS research charity.

Barcelona have started their first season with Xavi in charge IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

City only played two pre-season games so this will be another chance to get everyone in the squad fully up to speed for the new campaign.

Guardiola said: "The benefits? We will be together for the new players, time to train, and recover in a different environment.

"We go because Barcelona opened the doors to play a game for important people in our lives.

"They invite us to raise money for a battle that they have. It is in an incredible environment to be there. We will come back here on Thursday, recovery. We will see the draw for the Champions League."

Barcelona have played one game of their La Liga season and only managed a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano after signing Andreas Christensen, Frank Kessie Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowksi in what has been a very busy window for the club.

The Spanish giants will also be hoping that the friendly can help them find their rhythm as they look to take the La Liga off Real Madrid.

