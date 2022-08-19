Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fast-moving storm causes damage, flooding in Northport
Crews are working to clean up any debris left behind by the storm.
Monday’s flooding consumes pickup truck in Woodbridge
Heavy rain led to flooding Monday in various parts of New Jersey, including Middlesex County, where flooding consumed a pickup truck in Woodbridge.
Parts of New Jersey experience flooding during periods of heavy rain
New Jersey saw some much-needed rain on Monday, which caused major flooding around parts of the state.
Long Island parents brace for potential delays on first day of school due to bus driver shortage
Long Island parents are bracing for possible delays on the first day of school due to the school bus driver shortage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Route 440 to be closed in both directions in parts of Hudson County for emergency repairs
Drivers beware! A portion of Route 440 in Hudson County will be closed in both directions starting on Friday for construction.
‘He was just so happy all the time.’ Bronx family mourns 4-year-old fatally struck in Queens
A Bronx family is mourning a 4-year-old who was fatally struck by a car in Queens this past Saturday.
Bear cubs caught on camera playing in Morris County
A group of bear cups were caught on video playing in Butler, Morris County.
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ALERT CENTER: Suspects wanted for setting fire to buses in Valley Stream
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Shoppers flocking to new Westchester County ShopRite location
A new ShopRite is opening in Westchester County, and soon it will be complete with fresh renovations and a rebranding.
'Break the cycle.' - Uniondale woman combats stereotypes around Black people and swimming
A Uniondale woman is on a mission to turn the tide on the grim statistics and harmful stereotypes that surround African Americans and their ability to swim.
Officials: 13 people, including 6 children, escape fire at North Amityville home
Officials say no one was injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway
A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.
ALERT CENTER: 19-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in East Garden City
The driver stayed at the scene.
State police: Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl from Danbury
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl in Danbury.
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Squished! Jersey City middle school student discovers way to battle spotted lanternfly invasion
With invasive spotted lanternflies swarming again this summer, New Jersey residents are advised to stomp the harmful creatures on sight whenever they can.
Bridgeport woman says disabled mother went missing for hours after getting off Greater Bridgeport Transit bus
A Bridgeport woman says her mother, who has Alzheimer's, went missing for hours Saturday and blames a city minibus driver for the situation.
Police: Multiple catalytic converters stolen overnight in Middletown
A few people in Monmouth County weren’t able to drive their cars on Wednesday because thieves stole the catalytic converts from underneath the vehicles.
NYPD: Gun violence erupts across Brooklyn with 3 incidents within 3 hours
Gun violence erupted across Brooklyn with three separate incidents in less than three hours.
Comments / 0