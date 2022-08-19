Campus workers and community members address the new Chancellor’s lax safety plan for fall, and her responses to COVID concerns. We are members of a group of workers and community members who are concerned about the health risks posed by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing weakening of preventive measures at UW-Madison. With some optimism for the change in campus leadership, we delivered an open letter on August 4 to the new UW-Madison Chancellor, Jennifer Mnookin, asking for safer policies for the fall semester. We suggested looking toward policies at Chancellor Mnookin’s previous institution, UCLA, which had much stronger COVID mitigations (although UCLA is discontinuing some of them this fall). Chancellor Mnookin’s response was a great disappointment, as were the recently-announced COVID policies for UW-Madison. This focus on individual responsibility, with no push for collective safety and no requirements for masks, vaccines, or regular testing, will worsen the effects of COVID in our community this fall and winter.

