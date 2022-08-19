Read full article on original website
pelicanpostonline.com
Parish Council criminalizes sale of Kratom, first to do so in Louisiana
Selling Kratom in Ascension Parish will soon be illegal after a unanimous vote of nine Council members on Thursday, but not its possession or use. Total ignorance about Kratom, freely admitted by each member bothering to speak, was no impediment to the unanimous vote endorsed by an adamantine President Clint Cointment (whose mastery of the topic was little better than the legislative branch). Anecdotal evidence, passionately expressed on both sides of the Kratom divide, was compelling enough to convince nine council members once criminal penalties against individual users were amended out of the proposed ordinance.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
wbrz.com
First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91
BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
theadvocate.com
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU will host Louisiana Parole Project
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will host an event Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Goodwood Library in Baton Rouge to present Andrew Hundley, the executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project. The event, “Coffee and Lagniappe,” will touch on Hundley’s work with helping formerly incarcerated men and women successfully reenter society....
centralcitynews.us
Will Central School Board Continue Raising Taxes Every Year without a Vote of People?
Behind the scenes, a battle has been raging between members of the Central School Board who believe property taxes should automatically go up every year and the one board member who adamantly believes there should be no property tax increases without a vote of the people of Central. From 2007...
centralcitynews.us
First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge
Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
pelicanpostonline.com
TR Waste Solutions awarded Ascension Parish garbage contract
A unanimous Parish Council approved the contract with TR Waste Solutions to receive the parish’s garbage business on Thursday, eschewing the current provider’s proposal even though it was approximately $600/month less than the prevailing offer. The winning proposal came in at $8,744 per month compared to Republic Services’ $8,139. The cost difference was insufficient to accept continued “lousy service.”
African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council bans kratom sales in parish
The Ascension Parish Council approved a ban of kratom sales during the Aug. 18 meeting held in Gonzales. The parish will become the first in Louisiana to prohibit the sale of kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, which is a tropical evergreen tree native to southeast Asia. The U.S. Food...
theadvocate.com
They served in Iraq together and got married. Then they got PhDs from Southern together.
When Jason Matthews saw Shekeitra Lockhart on the first day of classes at Southern University in spring 2000, he recognized her as the "new girl" from his military unit. At that point, he had heard about their scheduled deployment to Iraq the next day. She hadn't. "I stopped and spoke...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Kindergartener who wants to be a police officer when he grows up meets Ascension Parish deputy
A popular social media post captured when a local student who wants to be a police officer when he grows up had an opportunity to meet a parish deputy. According to the post, Mack recently started kindergarten. When Ascension Parish Sgt. Tanya Castle Faison learned of Mack's dream job, she reached out with a uniform and a meeting where she taught him about law enforcement duties.
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
theadvocate.com
‘This is all politics’: How a little-known board became Baton Rouge's police reform battleground
For Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, the road to overhauling a force reeling from the shooting of Alton Sterling four years ago has led time and again to an obscure city board that plays a crucial role in how and whether officers get disciplined. The five-member Baton Rouge Municipal...
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
L'Observateur
Port of South Louisiana dedicates Konecranes for Globalplex dock
RESERVE — On Thursday, August 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named its two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes for its public facility, the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. These cranes have increased the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
Occupational Health Safety
Louisiana Company Cited After Employee Stabbed in Store
The operator of car wash, oil change, fueling and convenience stores was cited for not protecting workers from violence, according to OSHA. A Baton Rouge-based company is being cited for not protecting employees from violence after the stabbing of an employee. According to a news release, an assistant manager of...
