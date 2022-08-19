ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Attorney Generals issue lending lawsuit against Mariner Finance

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uHDJ_0hNf1f5j00

Harrisburg — On August 16, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that he is heading a multi-state lawsuit against Mariner Finance.

Allegedly, Mariner charged its customers for hidden add-on products that the customer did not agree to or know about. The hidden charges added anywhere between hundreds and thousands of dollars to borrowers' owed amounts.

In addition to Pennsylvania's Attorney General, the Attorneys General of the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, and Washington have joined in filing the lawsuit.

Hidden add-ons, Mariner's top alleged offense, are deceptive and violate multiple consumer protection laws.

According to the Attorney General's office, Mariner charged Pennsylvanians $19.5 million for add-ons between 2015 and 2018, with another $8 million in interest gained from these hidden premiums.

“Products consumers never asked for and often didn’t realize they’d been signed up for were tacked on to a kind of loan that we already know people struggle to pay back,” explained AG Shapiro.

The lawsuit alleges that Mariner Finance employees either don’t mention the add-on products to consumers or blatantly misrepresent them. Sometimes, Mariner employees allegedly coerced customers into accepting add-ons by claiming that they are required to obtain a loan, or claimed that the add-ons were free or cheaper than they actually were. Additionally, the Attorney General's office said, customers who had explicitly rejected any add-ons were charged for them regardless.

The lawsuit also alleges that Mariner has engaged in illegal tactics to extend credit to new clients. Marketing claims from the lender stated that clients can visit a Mariner Financial branch and leave with a check on the same day.

This claim has some truth to it. Mariner is accused of mailing hundreds of thousands of unsolicited "live checks" to random people. Once the checks are cashed, Mariner was said to aggressively push the target to refinance and take on additional debt with hidden add-ons.

A customer from Harrisburg told the Attorney General's office that a Mariner employee took her to a little room with a computer containing loan documents. The client said, “It wasn’t until I got home that I realized my monthly payment was really high. I looked through my paperwork and realized I’d been charged for three forms of insurance I didn’t want.”

Mariner is owned by a Wall Street private equity fund managed by Warburg Pincus LLC. When Warburg purchased Mariner in 2013, it had 57 branches in seven states. Now, Mariner has more than 480 branches in 27 states, managing over $2 billion in loans.

The current lawsuit is asking the court to order:

Full restitution to all borrowers affected by unlawful practicesRepayment of unlawfully gained profitsMariner to rescind or reform all contracts and loan agreements affected by unlawful practicesCessation of hidden add-on products, random check mailings, and other predatory practices

Mariner currently has 39 branches in Pennsylvania. Anyone who believes that they have been a victim of illegal practices should file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by phone at 1-800-441-2555, or by email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov .

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Student loan forgiveness arrives, but shrinking student numbers in PA remains a major problem

The Center Square — The White House's announcement that taxpayers will pick up an estimated $300 billion in student loan debt will benefit some Pennsylvania residents, but the long-term issues of higher education in the state will remain. Pennsylvania, like many states in the northeast, has above-average student debt loads. The average Pennsylvania graduate left with almost $40,000 in debt, according to The Institute for College Access & Success. That figure, however, skews high because it is average, rather than median, debt. Sixty-four percent of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day

Madison, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, about two months before the election. Biden will speak at Milwaukee's Laborfest celebration and will go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city's Labor Day Parade, both the White House and labor unions said Monday. Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” according to the White House. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots

The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Harrisburg, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Columbia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
State
Utah State
NorthcentralPA.com

President Joe Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre Tuesday

Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — President Joe Biden will make a visit to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. PSP will be assisting members of the Secret Service, Wilkes-Barre Police Department, and other agencies, according to Trooper Deanna Piekanski. The visit will include temporary closures of Interstate 81, State Routes 115 and 309 (Cross Valley Expressway), and River Street in the afternoon and evening hours, Piekanski said.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New report on racial bias in Pa. State Police traffic stops delayed by data problems, officials say

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania State Police will not release an analysis on the racial breakdown of traffic stops this year — the first time new information could have been available in more than a decade — after researchers found problems with the data. State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Area schools can now apply for mental health, school safety grants

Harrisburg, Pa. — Schools throughout Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties can apply now to receive additional health and safety grant funding of up to $200,000. “As part of this year’s budget negotiations, the Legislature made a historic investment in the safety of Pennsylvania’s students and staff,” state Sen. Gene Yaw said in his announcement. “This includes $95 million for school safety and security grants and an additional $95 million for school mental health grants.” ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pitt announces plans for $7.5 million in COVID money from the state

Pittsburgh, Pa.— The University of Pittsburgh will distribute $7.5 million to more than 20,000 in-state students on all five campuses, the university announced today. These funds represent 100% of Pitt’s one-time state allocation of COVID-19 relief money that was recently granted by Governor Tom Wolf’s office. Pitt estimates in-state undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled at least half-time will receive grants of approximately $350. The final dollar amount will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
NorthcentralPA.com

Study: Olive green is top choice among PA bridesmaids

To better understand wedding wear trends in the United States, Manchester fashion brand Boohoo analyzed bridesmaid dress search trends in each state. The result: Pennsylvanians love olive green bridesmaid dresses! This result makes Pennsylvania somewhat unique, as Wisconsin is the only other state to share an interest in olive green bridesmaid dresses. According to Boohoo's analysis: "Olive bridesmaid dresses are commonly chosen for bridal parties who want a more subtle approach when celebrating with the bride." ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Factory at Center of Baby Formula Recall Will Produce Similac Soon

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Roughly six months after it shut down its baby formula plant in Michigan, Abbott Laboratories said it plans to begin making Similac again. The baby formula will be the latest to restart production after Abbott's specialty formulas, including EleCare, resumed production a couple of months ago. In February, Abbott closed its plant and recalled some products amid concerns from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about bacterial contamination. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles

Sacramento, Calif. (AP) — California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom first directed regulators to consider such a policy. If the goal is reached, California would cut emissions from cars in half by 2040. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

PA Pride Series drops new brew

Breweries from across the state have come together in celebration of the state's agricultural history through the "PA Pride" beer series. After six successful releases, including two this year, the series adds a third release for 2022 with a special Multi-Grain Saison that will release at more than 20 craft breweries in Pennsylvania on Friday, Aug. 26. This Multi-Grain Saison is brewed celebrating locally made grain and malt from Deer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Attorney General#Equity Loan#Private Equity Fund#Mariner Finance#Ag
NorthcentralPA.com

Summer construction is not over yet

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates A lane restriction begins Thursday on Route 15 northbound in Lewis Township, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. The contractor will be working on Route 15 northbound, near mile marker 148 (Exit...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restrictions near Dunkin' on Golden Strip continue

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Lane closures continue near Dunkin' Donuts on E. Third Street (Golden Strip) in Loyalsock Township as a contractor works to renovate the restaurant and install a two-lane drive-thru. The right (driving) lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Aug. 27 and Sept. 3. Dunkin Donuts closed on July 22 for the renovations, which are expected to be completed within a month and a half. Related Reading: Dunkin' on the Golden Strip to close on Friday Motorists should expect delays and proceed with caution in the area.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy