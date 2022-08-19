Richard “Rico” Romero, age 63, of Malone, NY, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family and friends, and under the care of Hospice of the North County after a 22-year courageous battle with Brain Cancer. A funeral mass will take place Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Notre Dame Church at 12:05 p.m. Calling hours will take place Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home in Malone, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.

MALONE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO