Lumberton, TX

12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Hwy. 62 Accident Takes Two Lives

The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on state Highway 62, just south of Tulane, that occurred at approximately 9:30pm on August 22, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at a 2019 Kia passenger car was traveling south while a 2014 Honda passenger car was...
NEDERLAND, TX
Lumberton, TX
Lumberton, TX
Beaumont, TX
therecordlive.com

2 SETX women killed in head on crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur house fire injures 2, leaves family dog dead

Two people were injured and an animal killed Monday morning during a house fire in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue. According to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson, the fire was reported at 11:04 a.m., and an inspector in the area was on scene within three minutes. Engine One arrived at 11:09 a.m., at which time the house was engulfed in flames.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Groves man accused of opening fire at Beaumont nightclub

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - A Groves man has been arrested following a shooting incident at a Beaumont nightclub, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Police say officers responded to a call about a man shooting in the parking lot of the Sawdust Saloon on Fannett Rd. around 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations

A local woman suffered non-life threatening injuries last week when she was stabbed during a morning disturbance. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said investigators are actively investigating and foresee an arrest taking place. “We do have a suspect but we are not releasing the name at this time,” Medina...
ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested in Beaumont Heights murder investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner that occurred on January 30, 2022. Renaldo Dotson, 19, of Beaumont was arrested in Houston, Tx on August 22 by Beaumont Police with the assistance of US Marshals, authorities said.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
portarthurtx.gov

Port Arthur Fire Department's Awww Moment

Port Arthur Firefighters were called out to an emergency animal rescue at the Water Purification Plant. The best description of the rescue is, "Awww"... Click on the image below to see the sweetest rescue of a stray dog.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Parish Man Involved in Fatal Accident

Sulphur, La - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office responded to at call at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday morning, in reference to a pedestrian being hit at an intersection in Sulphur. The initial investigation revealed Mark E. Brock, of Sulphur was traveling northbound when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the northbound lane. Police spoke with the driver, and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Brock performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test and routine toxicology tests were ordered. The pedestrian, later identified as Jonathon P. Hatfield was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide.
SULPHUR, LA
kjas.com

Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you go to jail for not signing a ticket?

Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?
PORT ARTHUR, TX

