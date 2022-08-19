Read full article on original website
Related
Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
Orange Leader
Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange County (Orange County, TX)
Officials report that 2 people were killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas DPS identified the victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle and the other victim as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway.
kogt.com
Hwy. 62 Accident Takes Two Lives
The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on state Highway 62, just south of Tulane, that occurred at approximately 9:30pm on August 22, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at a 2019 Kia passenger car was traveling south while a 2014 Honda passenger car was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Person Dead In A Two-Car Crash Near Tulane Road (Orange County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-car crash on Monday night that claimed the lives of two people. The crash happened on Highway 62 in Orange County, near [..]
therecordlive.com
2 SETX women killed in head on crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
Port Arthur News
Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family
Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur house fire injures 2, leaves family dog dead
Two people were injured and an animal killed Monday morning during a house fire in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue. According to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson, the fire was reported at 11:04 a.m., and an inspector in the area was on scene within three minutes. Engine One arrived at 11:09 a.m., at which time the house was engulfed in flames.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Conflicting stories following state police traffic stop in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Dash and body camera video provided by Louisiana State Police tells a different than one told by a Southwest Louisiana woman who was pulled over a few weeks ago. Diondra Evans told 7 News she believed the person who stopped her in Sulphur on Aug. 13...
KPLC TV
Groves man accused of opening fire at Beaumont nightclub
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - A Groves man has been arrested following a shooting incident at a Beaumont nightclub, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Police say officers responded to a call about a man shooting in the parking lot of the Sawdust Saloon on Fannett Rd. around 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
Orange Leader
Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations
A local woman suffered non-life threatening injuries last week when she was stabbed during a morning disturbance. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said investigators are actively investigating and foresee an arrest taking place. “We do have a suspect but we are not releasing the name at this time,” Medina...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Suspect arrested in Beaumont Heights murder investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner that occurred on January 30, 2022. Renaldo Dotson, 19, of Beaumont was arrested in Houston, Tx on August 22 by Beaumont Police with the assistance of US Marshals, authorities said.
KFDM-TV
Groves man charged with firing shots after he's escorted out of nightclub
On Sunday, August 21 at about 2 a.m., Beaumont officers responded to a call at 4680 Fannett Road, Sawdust Saloon, reporting a man firing shots in the parking lot. Officers stopped the suspect as he left the club and located the gun. He was identified as Lonnie Cormier, 50, Groves.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
portarthurtx.gov
Port Arthur Fire Department's Awww Moment
Port Arthur Firefighters were called out to an emergency animal rescue at the Water Purification Plant. The best description of the rescue is, "Awww"... Click on the image below to see the sweetest rescue of a stray dog.
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Parish Man Involved in Fatal Accident
Sulphur, La - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office responded to at call at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday morning, in reference to a pedestrian being hit at an intersection in Sulphur. The initial investigation revealed Mark E. Brock, of Sulphur was traveling northbound when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the northbound lane. Police spoke with the driver, and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Brock performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test and routine toxicology tests were ordered. The pedestrian, later identified as Jonathon P. Hatfield was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide.
Silsbee man, Kirbyville woman charged after tip about robbery leads to discovery of drugs
JASPER, Texas — A Kirbyville woman and Silsbee man have been formally charged after a tip concerning a robbery led to the discovery of drugs. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an August 20, 2022 newscast.) Colton Wade McInnis, 23, has been charged with possession of controlled substance....
kjas.com
Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you go to jail for not signing a ticket?
Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?
Comments / 1