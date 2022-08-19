Tesla (TSLA) , the leading electric vehicle maker in the world, is way ahead of its competition in production and should deliver over 1 million EVs this year. The Austin, Texas, EV giant produced and delivered more fully electric EVs than any other company in the world in the first half of the year with 563,987 produced and 545,884 deliveries. Its Chinese rival BYD had claimed to have sold the most plug-in new energy vehicles in the first half, but it only sold about 323,519 fully electric vehicles in the first six months. BYD sold 638,157 plug-in, new energy vehicles that included about 314,638 plug-in hybrids in the first half of 2022.

