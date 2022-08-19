Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts.com
SMB FinTech Muse Finance Raises $20M
Muse Finance, a London-based digital finance provider for small, medium and growing businesses, announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) that it has raised a $20 million debt facility ahead of its upcoming Series A round, which is planned for early 2023. The latest announcement means that Muse has raised a total of...
pymnts.com
Digital-First Banking
Banks Use Bitcoin Rewards to Attract the Crypto-Curious Consumer. The future of cryptocurrency in banking may be unpredictable, but interest in bank-related offerings grows. Quontic Bank’s Aaron Wollner explains how bitcoin rewards checking has attracted crypto-curious consumers to the bank in the “Digital-First Banking Tracker®,” a collaboration with NCR.
pymnts.com
Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector
United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based PropTech platform Huspy has closed acquisition deals for mortgage brokers Just Mortgages and Finance Lab, as the startup strives to improve the home-buying ecosystem in the region and cement its position as a leader in the mortgage business. The founders and employees of both Just Mortgages...
pymnts.com
Pemo Adds Smart Cards to Spend Management Platform for UAE SMBs
Pemo has added physical and virtual Visa payment cards to its all-in-one spend management solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and plans to make the full platform available in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan in the next 18 months. With the introduction of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pymnts.com
C2FO, Vic.ai Pair Working Capital Platform With AI to Speed Invoices
C2FO and Vic.ai have partnered on an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered invoice acceleration solution that they say will help enterprise customers reduce payment cycles for their supply chains. The solution makes use of C2FO’s global platform for working capital, and Vic.ai’s AI for autonomous accounting and financial management, according to a...
pymnts.com
Abrigo Buys Two BankLabs Solutions to Support Construction Lenders
Compliance, credit risk and lending solutions provider Abrigo has purchased BankLabs’ Construct and +Pay loan administration and funding solutions. With this acquisition, Abrigo now has an end-to-end construction origination, management and administration platform that enables construction lenders to speed their funding, BankLabs said in an Aug. 15 press release.
pymnts.com
The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide: Reducing B2B Payments Friction For SMBs
Small Businesses Willing to Pay Premium to Eliminate AP/AR Hassles. AP/AR headaches are so painful that two-thirds of SMBs interested in single platform for payables and receivables would be willing to pay up to 1% per transaction just for relief, according to a PYMNTS survey of 500 SMBs and 100 payments executives conducted in collaboration with Plastiq.
pymnts.com
Has Tether Turned the Corner on Reserve Doubters?
When top stablecoin issuer Tether announced on Thursday (Aug. 18) that it had hired one of the world’s largest auditing firms to provide monthly reports of the reserves backing the dollar-peg of USDT, it was a big step forward in putting a rest to questions about the existence of its reserves that have festered for years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts.com
AI Turns SCA Into Opportunity for eCommerce Checkout Improvement
In the context of eCommerce, strong customer authentication (SCA) refers to the steps merchants need to put in place to confirm that the person making a purchase is indeed the rightful beneficiary of the bank account from which the funds are being transferred. In practice, SCA usually means a merchant...
pymnts.com
RestTech Firm Lavu Offers Eateries Third-Party Delivery Integration
Restaurant software and payments solution company Lavu is letting customers in the U.S. and Canada integrate third-party delivery platforms into their point-of-sale systems. “Starting today, Lavu merchants will be able to see and auto-accept all orders, as well as analyze data across all locations and platforms using a single tablet,” the Albuquerque company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 22).
pymnts.com
DoorDash Offers Restaurants Customer Insights to Combat Direct Ordering Shift
As DoorDash, the U.S.’s leading aggregator, looks to retain (and grow) its share of the digital ordering market in the face of growing competition from direct channels, the company is unveiling new tools to address restaurants’ anxieties about going through third parties. One of the main challenges that...
pymnts.com
BigCommerce Enlists SheerID to Provide Merchant Discounts
ECommerce platform BigCommerce has enlisted identity marketing firm SheerID to help BigCommerce merchants provide offers and discounts to a broad swath of the U.S. population. “Our partnership with SheerID further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce, said in a news release Tuesday (Aug. 23).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pymnts.com
Government Unfazed as Multisector ‘Windfall Tax’ Draws Ire of Spanish Banks
As European economies seek shelter from inflation, governments across the continent are turning to windfall taxes — aimed at an industry that is perceived to have profited from a sudden increase in income — as a way to fund initiatives and alleviate some of the pressure from rising prices.
pymnts.com
Bite Ninja Raises $11.3M as Restaurants Seek Creative Labor Solutions
As restaurants’ labor challenges continue, a range of solutions are emerging to tackle the issue in creative ways. Bite Ninja, for one, a Memphis-based tech startup offering a remote work solution for select restaurant jobs, announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) that it had raised $11.3 million in a post-seed bridge funding round, bringing its total funding to $15.4 million.
Comments / 0