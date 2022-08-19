Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event August 31
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, August 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
richlandsource.com
New Area Agency on Aging fund will be a catalyst for giving
MANSFIELD -- Jana and Pat Mulherin are providing a pathway for people to donate to the Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5. They awarded a grant from their Richland County Foundation donor-advised fund to the Area Agency on Aging to establish an agency endowed fund.
wtuz.com
Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put
Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion City Schools awarded 21st Century Community Learning Center grants
GALION—Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, in conjunction with Galion City Schools, has been awarded a continuation of both 21st Century Community Learning Center grants for Galion’s elementary schools (the Primary and Intermediate buildings, collectively) and Galion Middle School, as well as a grant for Galion High School in the amount of $200,000 per year, for a total of $600,000. This is the third year of 5 possible years for the grant to be awarded to the elementary and middle schools, while the high school grant is newly awarded.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: When will U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield be complete
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. ==============================================
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
BUCYRUS—Marion resident Gregory A. Hill joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on state Route 294 in Crawford County on April 13. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Ty W. Skaggs, Bucyrus Post...
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
One pill can kill: DEA shares advice for college students
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration, "One Pill Can Kill," is revealing how drug networks appear to be flooding the U.S. with deadly fentanyl. In Franklin County alone, overdose deaths from fentanyl increased by 13% between 2017 and 2021, according to the coroner’s office....
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
crawfordcountynow.com
Colonel Crawford board of education holds monthly meeting
NORTH ROBINSON—On Monday evening, the Colonel Crawford board of education held their monthly meeting. At the meeting, Superintendent Todd Martin informed the board that the water tower would be down for three or four weeks to allow for it to be emptied, power washed, and repainted, so it doesn’t rust. Water cannot be in the tower while it is being repainted due to condensation not allowing the paint to cure.
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
cleveland19.com
Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield took to social media this weekend to address widespread flooding across the city. Heavy rains led to serious flooding on Sunday, leaving a few neighborhoods under water. 19 News cameras were rolling as some drivers tried to maneuver through high water on...
crawfordcountynow.com
Expect delays on State Route 598 in Galion
GALION—Traffic within the State Route 598 project area is currently reduced to one lane. It is being maintained by flaggers. Drivers should expect delays or avoid driving through the area. Local traffic may use Brandt Road to North Market Street as a detour route. The construction zone will resume...
sunny95.com
Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting
MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
wksu.org
Intel's draft air permit lists several toxins for Ohio plants
Before Intel can start building semiconductor chips at its new central Ohio campus, it needs to show how those massive factories will affect nearby air quality. The Ohio EPA is gathering public comment on Intel’s draft air permit that identifies toxins that could cause health problems if they exceed certain limits.
richlandsource.com
U.S. 30 wreck: Two men undergo surgery after trucks collide head on in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Two men underwent surgery Tuesday night after a head-on truck collision that closed U.S. 30 on the city's north side for almost six hours. The accident in the ongoing construction zone happened around 6:15 p.m., according to Mansfield police Asst. Chief Jason Bammann.
crawfordcountynow.com
Council Clerk resigns…City hires Communications Director
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Council met Tuesday night in council chambers. Bucyrus City Council Clerk Megan Conley tendered her resignation effective September 1st. Conley made it clear that she enjoyed her work with the city. She told council that if it were possible, she would have stayed in her position as clerk.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
