crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event August 31

GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, August 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

New Area Agency on Aging fund will be a catalyst for giving

MANSFIELD -- Jana and Pat Mulherin are providing a pathway for people to donate to the Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5. They awarded a grant from their Richland County Foundation donor-advised fund to the Area Agency on Aging to establish an agency endowed fund.
MANSFIELD, OH
wtuz.com

Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put

Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
DOVER, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion City Schools awarded 21st Century Community Learning Center grants

GALION—Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, in conjunction with Galion City Schools, has been awarded a continuation of both 21st Century Community Learning Center grants for Galion’s elementary schools (the Primary and Intermediate buildings, collectively) and Galion Middle School, as well as a grant for Galion High School in the amount of $200,000 per year, for a total of $600,000. This is the third year of 5 possible years for the grant to be awarded to the elementary and middle schools, while the high school grant is newly awarded.
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

BUCYRUS—Marion resident Gregory A. Hill joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on state Route 294 in Crawford County on April 13. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Ty W. Skaggs, Bucyrus Post...
MARION, OH
cleveland19.com

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
STARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

One pill can kill: DEA shares advice for college students

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration, "One Pill Can Kill," is revealing how drug networks appear to be flooding the U.S. with deadly fentanyl. In Franklin County alone, overdose deaths from fentanyl increased by 13% between 2017 and 2021, according to the coroner’s office....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
crawfordcountynow.com

Colonel Crawford board of education holds monthly meeting

NORTH ROBINSON—On Monday evening, the Colonel Crawford board of education held their monthly meeting. At the meeting, Superintendent Todd Martin informed the board that the water tower would be down for three or four weeks to allow for it to be emptied, power washed, and repainted, so it doesn’t rust. Water cannot be in the tower while it is being repainted due to condensation not allowing the paint to cure.
NORTH ROBINSON, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield took to social media this weekend to address widespread flooding across the city. Heavy rains led to serious flooding on Sunday, leaving a few neighborhoods under water. 19 News cameras were rolling as some drivers tried to maneuver through high water on...
crawfordcountynow.com

Expect delays on State Route 598 in Galion

GALION—Traffic within the State Route 598 project area is currently reduced to one lane. It is being maintained by flaggers. Drivers should expect delays or avoid driving through the area. Local traffic may use Brandt Road to North Market Street as a detour route. The construction zone will resume...
GALION, OH
sunny95.com

Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting

MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
wksu.org

Intel's draft air permit lists several toxins for Ohio plants

Before Intel can start building semiconductor chips at its new central Ohio campus, it needs to show how those massive factories will affect nearby air quality. The Ohio EPA is gathering public comment on Intel’s draft air permit that identifies toxins that could cause health problems if they exceed certain limits.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Council Clerk resigns…City hires Communications Director

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Council met Tuesday night in council chambers. Bucyrus City Council Clerk Megan Conley tendered her resignation effective September 1st. Conley made it clear that she enjoyed her work with the city. She told council that if it were possible, she would have stayed in her position as clerk.
BUCYRUS, OH
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
MILLERSBURG, OH

