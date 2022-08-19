Read full article on original website
Cazoo St Leger: New London odds-on for Doncaster Classic after Westover and Francesco Clemente ruled out
Hot favourite New London is among the 13 horses left in contention for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next month. Charlie Appleby's colt claimed his fourth win from five career starts in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood on his latest appearance, readily accounting for subsequent Great Voltigeur winner Deauville Legend.
Wednesday Tips
Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
Thursday Tips
Ancestral Land can make amends for his immaturity on debut when he lines up in the 3A's Leisure Carmarthen Maiden Stakes at Ffos Las. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite at Windsor first time, but did himself no favours when by hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pisgah Pike bids to give weight to classy opponents at Worcester
Pisgah Pike took a big pot in the Market Rasen Summer Handicap Hurdle earlier this season and will try to land another decent prize against some good rivals at Worcester on Tuesday. Worcester 3:00 - Classy hurdlers clash in feature. The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (3:00) has just the six...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell headline jam-packed Monday of action
Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell all feature on a busy Monday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with Tony Carroll looking set for a good afternoon by the seaside. Brighton 3:20 - Course specialist Temur Khan goes again for Carroll. The Derek (Delboy) Hart Sidmouth Curry Club Handicap (3:20) has a...
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
World All-Star Jockeys Series: David Egan says Japan trip 'too big to miss' as he represents World team
David Egan will make his debut in Japan this weekend as part of the World All-Star Jockeys series, with a view to returning on a more regular basis. The 22-year-old, who partnered Mishriff to success in the world's most valuable race, the Saudi Cup, in 2021, heads to Sapporo Racecourse in Hokkaido for the Japan Racing Association's big team event, which is similar to Ascot's Shergar Cup.
Epsom Derby: Harry Redknapp could have Classic contender with Sandown winner Knockhill, says John Egan
John Egan believes Knockhill could "absolutely" develop into a Classic contender for co-owner Harry Redknapp, following an impressive debut at Sandown on Sunday. The Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained son of Decorated Knight landed the seven-furlong newcomers' maiden by a neck under Egan. The vastly-experienced rider purchased the horse at the...
Melbourne Cup: Alfred Boucher could make Australia trip after nearly landing remarkable York double in Ebor
The Melbourne Cup is among the options under consideration for Alfred Boucher after he came so close to completing a memorable York double in Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor. Following an impressive victory in a valuable two-mile handicap on the Knavesmire on Wednesday, the six-year-old was turned out 72 hours later for the weekend's £500,000 feature.
Nunthorpe Stakes: James Tate keeping faith with Royal Aclaim after York disappointment
James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back "bigger and better" after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver
The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
Tuesday Tips
Sheila Nash can earn supporters plenty of cash when she bids for a hat-trick in Worcester's Cazoo Mares' Handicap Hurdle. A winner over course and distance the last twice, she won with any amount in hand when cruising to a five-length success here last week. She is quickly turned out under a 7lb penalty as she attempts to bring up a rapid three-timer, but a speedy return and that extra weight to carry may not be too much of a burden for Harry Whittington's thriving seven-year-old.
England face South Africa in second Test LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the second LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch on Sky Sports The Hundred.
The Hundred: Paul Stirling and George Garton show class as Southern Brave secure vital victory over Welsh Fire
Paul Stirling hit an electric 74 off 42 balls and George Garton took three wickets for just seven runs as Southern Brave secured a crucial victory against Welsh Fire. Clarke (17 off 20 balls), Miller (15 off 18 balls), Du Plooy (37 off 25 balls), Critchley (32 off 19 balls not out), Pretorius (15 off 7 balls); Garton (7-3 off 15 balls), Fuller (21-1 off 15 balls)
The Hundred: London Spirit secure first win as Beth Mooney blasts fifty in basement battle with Welsh Fire
Australia batter Beth Mooney struck an unbeaten 61 off 39 balls as London Spirit won for the first time in this year's Hundred, beating Welsh Fire by eight wickets in a basement battle at Lord's. Story of the match. Coming into the contest, Spirit and Fire had both lost their...
England recall Ollie Robinson in place of Matthew Potts for second Test against South Africa
England have recalled Ollie Robinson in place of fellow seamer Matthew Potts for the second LV= Insurance Test against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford. England are 1-0 down in the three-match series after losing the opening Test at Lord's last week by an innings and 12 runs inside three days.
Ben Stokes hopes his candid documentary helps people: 'When you feel dark, you can bounce back'
Ben Stokes hopes the candid documentary in which he goes into detail about his mental health struggles and the death of his father can help other people experiencing difficult times. Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes is released on Friday, on what is day two of the second LV= Insurance...
The race to make England's World Cup squad: What does Man Utd omission mean for Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw?
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were unused substitutes as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday, but what does their omission mean for their hopes of of a place in England's World Cup squad?. Gareth Southgate was at Old Trafford on Monday night, along with his assistant...
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m
Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total. Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.
Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement
England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
