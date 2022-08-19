Read full article on original website
Project Hero's Great Lakes challenge serves as therapy
Last Monday, 50 veterans buzzed through Red Wing on bikes during a therapy trip that is more than 400 miles long. The Project Hero Great Lakes Challenge is an annual non-competitive, therapeutic bike tour that starts in Minneapolis and goes through to Madison. The entirety of the route, with stops, takes six days.
Letter: Strong schools, strong community
We live in Welch, inside the Red Wing School District boundaries, but due to work and family preferences, chose to open enroll our kids into Hastings schools. Last fall, a slate of three extreme candidates won the election and were seated on the Hastings School Board. While their campaign slogan of “Kids Over Politics” sounded great, the reality of the election has been disastrous.
Letter: Outrageous expenditure
I just read that the City Council approved the purchase of 6/10ths of a mile of a trail, for $4 million dollars. That is outrageous. I have yet to hear what benefit there is going to be for the citizens of Red Wing. I can tell you right now that I will not see any benefit.
2022 royal ambassadors crowned
The reign of the 2019 Red Wing royal ambassadors finally came to an end Sunday night. The three ambassadors – Delaynee Fox, Morgan Fritz and Hannah Rodgers – were crowned in August 2019. Then COVID-19 hit. With the program suspended for two years, their reigns continued. Sunday night...
Community Mike: Mike Murphy has been providing sound for 52 years
The band started playing the 1968 Dave Mason song “Feeling Alright.”. Mike Murphy turned a couple of knobs on the sound board and then started dancing. He danced off the stage and onto the grass lawn. He danced from one side of the park to the other. This was...
Revving up the horsepower: Growing group of women challenge men on track
The two drivers pushed the accelerator pedals to the floor. The engines roared as they hurtled toward each other. Their cars slammed together, the violence of the collision evident in the wham and crumpling sheet metal, the two drivers pitching forward, their seat belts straining. Then they backed up and...
Letter: Candidate forums set
I welcome you to join the League of Women Voters at the 2022 election cycle candidate forums to be held in Red Wing’s Central Park and video recorded for public access TV in September. This is a unique opportunity to hear for yourself how each candidate presents their views...
News of the past: Goodhue County winners head to State Fair
Generations of local youngsters have enjoyed the refreshing water of the Cannon River by swinging from a rope suspended from the old railroad trestle. For safety’s sake, the rope was cut down recently and this week, workers began dismantling the old trestle. A second trestle across Highway 20 was torn down last year as part of the new bridge construction project.
Nine vie for three seats on board
Nine candidates have filed to run for three Red Wing School Board seats. Filing for spots on the ballot closed on Tuesday. Two of the three incumbents, Jim Bryant and Holly Tauer, have filed for re-election bids. The third incumbent, Arlen Diercks, announced at a recent board meeting that he...
Harriet Jackson
Harriet Gladys Jackson, 90, of Welch, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Deer Crest in Red Wing. She was born May 29, 1932, in Minneola Township, to Pearlner and Borghild (Gunderson) Thompson. She attended country school in Hader and graduated from Wanamingo High School. After high school she attended business college and then worked for the Department of Agriculture. On April 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Dyrol “Dyke” Jackson at Aspelund Emmanuel Lutheran Church and they lived in Wanamingo. For several years she stayed home, caring for and raising their children. She also worked for Monsanto. In 1969, they moved to Welch. Harriet worked for Tri-Valley Construction until her retirement at age 85. She had been a member of Aspelund Emmanuel Lutheran Church and then Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, where she was a very active member of the Cross of Christ WELCA and Cross of Christ Bible Study Group. She enjoyed playing a round of golf when she could but truly enjoyed baking and cooking, having collected numerous recipes and cookbooks throughout her life. Her bread, cinnamon rolls, raspberry jam and applesauce were some of her specialties. Most of all, Harriet loved her family and spending time with them. She is survived by her children, Renee (Keith) Johnson of Hager City, WI, Scott (Brenda) Jackson of Cannon Falls, Douglas (Teresa) Jackson of Mendota Heights and Mitchell (Lori) Jackson of Welch; 8 grandchildren, Lucas (Samantha) Johnson, Tatam (Michael) Ayres, Korie (Matthew Benson) Jackson, Tanner, Elle, Rachel, Sawyer and Taylor Jackson; 6 great-grandchildren, Brekkyn, Lakynn, Jackson, Kamden, Haydn and Lucy; a sister, Ruby Miller of Blooming Prairie; brother, Duane (Dorothy) Thompson of Wanamingo and a sister-in-law, Vicki Thompson of Eden Prairie and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dyrol “Dyke” in 2008 and a brother, LeRoy Thompson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church with Rev. Dan Nordin officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Aspelund. Memorials are preferred to the Cross of Christ Church. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
‘Ready to step in’: Wingers enter season with versatile roster
Looking at last year’s roster, several players came in with their roles already written in pen. This season, the Red Wing volleyball team has to replace some key roles. For now, the players occupying those positions are in pencil. Last year’s setter, top outside hitter, libero and middle blocker...
