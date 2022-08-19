Harriet Gladys Jackson, 90, of Welch, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Deer Crest in Red Wing. She was born May 29, 1932, in Minneola Township, to Pearlner and Borghild (Gunderson) Thompson. She attended country school in Hader and graduated from Wanamingo High School. After high school she attended business college and then worked for the Department of Agriculture. On April 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Dyrol “Dyke” Jackson at Aspelund Emmanuel Lutheran Church and they lived in Wanamingo. For several years she stayed home, caring for and raising their children. She also worked for Monsanto. In 1969, they moved to Welch. Harriet worked for Tri-Valley Construction until her retirement at age 85. She had been a member of Aspelund Emmanuel Lutheran Church and then Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, where she was a very active member of the Cross of Christ WELCA and Cross of Christ Bible Study Group. She enjoyed playing a round of golf when she could but truly enjoyed baking and cooking, having collected numerous recipes and cookbooks throughout her life. Her bread, cinnamon rolls, raspberry jam and applesauce were some of her specialties. Most of all, Harriet loved her family and spending time with them. She is survived by her children, Renee (Keith) Johnson of Hager City, WI, Scott (Brenda) Jackson of Cannon Falls, Douglas (Teresa) Jackson of Mendota Heights and Mitchell (Lori) Jackson of Welch; 8 grandchildren, Lucas (Samantha) Johnson, Tatam (Michael) Ayres, Korie (Matthew Benson) Jackson, Tanner, Elle, Rachel, Sawyer and Taylor Jackson; 6 great-grandchildren, Brekkyn, Lakynn, Jackson, Kamden, Haydn and Lucy; a sister, Ruby Miller of Blooming Prairie; brother, Duane (Dorothy) Thompson of Wanamingo and a sister-in-law, Vicki Thompson of Eden Prairie and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dyrol “Dyke” in 2008 and a brother, LeRoy Thompson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church with Rev. Dan Nordin officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Aspelund. Memorials are preferred to the Cross of Christ Church. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

