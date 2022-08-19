Read full article on original website
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds, Lynnwood, MLT residents invited to UW Community Night football game
Residents from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and the surrounding areas are invited to University of Washington’s Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, for Community Night: the university’s first home football game of the season. Participating communities and individuals will receive special discounted tickets and get the chance to...
lyndentribune.com
Longtime Lynden couple volunteers 50 years at fair
LYNDEN — Bob and Pauline Van Weerdhuizen estimate they have volunteered at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden for about 50 years.
myedmondsnews.com
Aug. 24 last day of Edmond Waterfront Center blood drive
Wednesday, Aug. 24 is the final day of the Pop-Up Blood Drive at the Edmonds Waterfront Center in partnership with Bloodworks Northwest. Appointments are still available. To make an appointment, email www.schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888. The next Edmonds Waterfront Center blood drive is scheduled for Oct. 20, 21, 26 and...
myedmondsnews.com
Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10
Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24. Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.
cascadiadaily.com
The Fair's rodeo imbroglio: Learning moment, or division point?
In another time, rodeo announcer Jody Carper’s screed about God, country and defense thereof might’ve just slipped right on by, like a calf ducking under a lasso on the dirt infield of the Lynden fairgrounds. In another place, even his over-the-top incantations that county fairgoers should "arm themselves"...
KGMI
Kayaker arrested for beating photographer with paddle in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A kayaker faces an assault charge for whacking another man with his paddle while the man took pictures in Whatcom Falls Park last January. Court records state that a woman told officers the victim appeared to be photographing her boyfriend and others as they kayaked in the park.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds scenics: Sunrises over the Bowl
Sunrise over the Edmonds Bowl, captured just after 5 a.m. on three different days this week. (Photos by Julia Wiese)
myedmondsnews.com
Heroes’ Cafe receives $10K grant from Lynnwood Elks to help local veterans
Members of the Lynnwood Elks Lodge 2171 delivered some exciting news to attendees at the monthly Heroes Cafe luncheon Tuesday at Lynnwood’s New Life Church: The local Elks Lodge was able to secure a $10,000 Elks National Foundation grant to benefit local veterans. The Heroes’ Cafe is a widespread...
KGMI
Legendary WWU wrestler, Ferndale coach passes away
A legendary Western Washington University athlete and long-time Ferndale High School wrestling coach has passed away. Western’s athletic department says Lee Andersen died at the age of 72 on August 19th after a battle with prostate cancer. Andersen was named Western’s Athlete of the Year in 1971 and 1972,...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Based CM Heating Sells To Florida’s Air Pros USA
CM Heating which began in this area in 1983 was recently sold to Air Pros USA. Here’s a press release about the deal. Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of CM Heating, a residential heating and air conditioning company that has been proudly serving Washington across the Snohomish, South Skagit, and North King County regions since 1983. CM Heating will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 40 years of service excellence.
marysvilleglobe.com
‘Life-changing’ gift brought 2 Marysville school coworkers together
MARSYVILLE — Diane Tillman went plum-picking on Wednesday — something she probably couldn’t have done without the “gift” she received from her coworker Susan Kasch three years ago. Kasch, 59, donated a kidney to Tillman in 2019. At the time, the two Marysville School District...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Kulshan Brewing presents a music festival this Saturday, Aug. 27th
This Saturday, August 27th in Bellingham, Kulshan Brewing invites you to the Trackside Beer Garden for the first-ever Acid Ball Psych Rock Music Fest. Along with tons of beer from Kulshan Brewing, the event includes performances by five different bands, starting at 4:00. This is a ticketed event. The Trackside...
everettpost.com
PAWS Opening Fabulous New Facility in Snohomish in 2023
After years of hard work, planning, and fundraising, a wonderful new Wildlife facility is under construction on a beautiful 25-acre site off Highway 9 in Snohomish. Included is a wonderful, large surgery with both an entrance AND exit (especially important when working with bears and large cats). Both the animals and their human helpers have an emergency escape route if necessary.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage
A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
myeverettnews.com
VA Puget Sound’s Everett Clinic Now Accepting Appointments – Opening Day Set For September 19th
In what will be a big deal for the 30,000 Veterans who live within a 30-minute drive, the new Everett Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is now accepting appointments to see patients in-person starting September 19th. The new $10 million, 28,000 square foot clinic is located at 220 Olympic Boulevard in Everett,...
Washington mountain climbing victim identified as Anacortes dentist
An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend. The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13. According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he...
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Daughter of Hedy Lamarr to speak at Sept. 10 Everett Film Festival
A visit by the daughter of Hollywood film star Hedy Lamarr will highlight the 2022 Everett Film Festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Everett Community College Jackson Center. Saturday will be a full day, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Eleven screenings — including animations, documentaries,...
Family of murdered South Everett woman appealing for help finding killers
EVERETT, Wash. — Irah Sok was shot and killed early Friday morning. Now, her family is speaking out — only on KIRO 7. Such a tragic story, a beautiful mother with a budding photography business. She opened her photography business just seven months ago. Now, incredibly, she is dead — killed in her own home with her family nearby.
myedmondsnews.com
Memorial service Aug. 29 for Councilmember Kristiana Johnson
The Edmonds City Council invites the public to a memorial service for Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, set for 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Edmonds City Park Band Shell, 600 3rd Ave. S. Johnson, 70, died July 18. A memorial fund has been established for a future, permanent way to commemorate...
