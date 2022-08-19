Read full article on original website
RestTech Firm Lavu Offers Eateries Third-Party Delivery Integration
Restaurant software and payments solution company Lavu is letting customers in the U.S. and Canada integrate third-party delivery platforms into their point-of-sale systems. “Starting today, Lavu merchants will be able to see and auto-accept all orders, as well as analyze data across all locations and platforms using a single tablet,” the Albuquerque company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 22).
Pemo Adds Smart Cards to Spend Management Platform for UAE SMBs
Pemo has added physical and virtual Visa payment cards to its all-in-one spend management solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and plans to make the full platform available in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan in the next 18 months. With the introduction of...
BigCommerce Enlists SheerID to Provide Merchant Discounts
ECommerce platform BigCommerce has enlisted identity marketing firm SheerID to help BigCommerce merchants provide offers and discounts to a broad swath of the U.S. population. “Our partnership with SheerID further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce, said in a news release Tuesday (Aug. 23).
AI Turns SCA Into Opportunity for eCommerce Checkout Improvement
In the context of eCommerce, strong customer authentication (SCA) refers to the steps merchants need to put in place to confirm that the person making a purchase is indeed the rightful beneficiary of the bank account from which the funds are being transferred. In practice, SCA usually means a merchant...
C2FO, Vic.ai Pair Working Capital Platform With AI to Speed Invoices
C2FO and Vic.ai have partnered on an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered invoice acceleration solution that they say will help enterprise customers reduce payment cycles for their supply chains. The solution makes use of C2FO’s global platform for working capital, and Vic.ai’s AI for autonomous accounting and financial management, according to a...
Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy In To Food Bargains
From deal-hunting to restaurant dining, consumers are trying everything to save money under high inflation. PYMNTS surveyed 2,669 U.S. consumers to discern how shoppers are spreading their spend to keep their stomachs and wallets full. Inside the August Report. 77%: Share of affluent customers who purchased fresh vegetables or meat...
Today in Crypto: Coinme Adds Dogecoin, Other Crypto to Grocery Kiosks; Judge Lets Voyager Pay Employee Retention Bonuses
Bitcoin kiosk company Coinme now sells ether, polygon, chainlink, dogecoin, litecoin and stellar from its 10,000 grocery store kiosks, a Coindesk report said Wednesday (Aug. 24). The six new coins will add more opportunity to interact with crypto beyond the ubiquitous bitcoin. Meanwhile, bitcoin might be moving further down in...
Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector
United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based PropTech platform Huspy has closed acquisition deals for mortgage brokers Just Mortgages and Finance Lab, as the startup strives to improve the home-buying ecosystem in the region and cement its position as a leader in the mortgage business. The founders and employees of both Just Mortgages...
The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide: Reducing B2B Payments Friction For SMBs
Small Businesses Willing to Pay Premium to Eliminate AP/AR Hassles. AP/AR headaches are so painful that two-thirds of SMBs interested in single platform for payables and receivables would be willing to pay up to 1% per transaction just for relief, according to a PYMNTS survey of 500 SMBs and 100 payments executives conducted in collaboration with Plastiq.
Australia’s Heritage Bank Debuts Cross-Border Payments
Customers of Australia-based Heritage Bank will be able to more easily send and receive money from overseas as a new online international payment service from money transfer company Convera has rolled out, Heritage Bank said in a news release. This will see Heritage offering a better and easier way to...
Walmart GoLocal Service Tops 1 Million Deliveries
Walmart is celebrating a year of its Walmart GoLocal delivery-as-a-service offering, a press release from the company said with the company having made over a million deliveries through the service. The company debuted the service last year as businesses were wanting to offer delivery services after the pandemic’s initial quarantine...
Digital-First Banking
Banks Use Bitcoin Rewards to Attract the Crypto-Curious Consumer. The future of cryptocurrency in banking may be unpredictable, but interest in bank-related offerings grows. Quontic Bank’s Aaron Wollner explains how bitcoin rewards checking has attracted crypto-curious consumers to the bank in the “Digital-First Banking Tracker®,” a collaboration with NCR.
Data Brief: 23% of Prime Day Shoppers Bought Groceries, But Electronics Buzzed for 31%
It’s hard to keep the world’s biggest eCommerce retailer down even in a troubled economy, and Prime Day tends to bear that out as it did in 2022, although inflation pressures were present. For the PYMNTS study “Prime Day 2022: Inflation Hits, But Amazon Still Wins,” we surveyed...
Has Tether Turned the Corner on Reserve Doubters?
When top stablecoin issuer Tether announced on Thursday (Aug. 18) that it had hired one of the world’s largest auditing firms to provide monthly reports of the reserves backing the dollar-peg of USDT, it was a big step forward in putting a rest to questions about the existence of its reserves that have festered for years.
Data Shows 1 in 6 US Homes Behind on Utility Bills
Tens of millions of homes in the U.S. are behind on electric payments, which has led to power companies shutting off their utilities, a Bloomberg report said Wednesday (Aug. 24). The issue is the “worst crisis” the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (Naeda) has documented, propelled by higher electricity prices...
Government Unfazed as Multisector ‘Windfall Tax’ Draws Ire of Spanish Banks
As European economies seek shelter from inflation, governments across the continent are turning to windfall taxes — aimed at an industry that is perceived to have profited from a sudden increase in income — as a way to fund initiatives and alleviate some of the pressure from rising prices.
City Restaurants Gear up for Back-to-Office Rush With Labor-Saving Tech
While restaurants at the heart of a global city like New York might typically expect to see a rush of tourists over the summer, the pandemic’s ongoing impact on travel is changing the game for these city-center eateries. Plus, with many consumers still not back in their offices full-time, traffic is down from where operators might otherwise expect.
FinTech Lenders Scramble for Investors as More Loans Backed With Deposits
FinTech lenders are backing more loans with deposits as investors become tougher to find amid rising interest rates and expectations for higher yields. Banks and investors have also become more selective about where they put their money and are guarded about credit risk and the overall economy, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Aug. 22).
Debit Card Fraud Spotlights FinTech Need for New ‘Money In’ Approach
Payments fraud is not just a matter of end user vulnerability — the unwitting consumer who clicks on a link or the authorized push payment that disappears into the proverbial ether after a fraudster impersonates a family member or friend via text message. Payments fraud is not simply a...
Gensler Changes Tactics in Capitol Hill Crypto Fight
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler is changing directions in the argument over whether or not cryptocurrencies are securities, signalling a change in tactics. In an Aug. 19 op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, Gensler took a much broader, for-the-layman approach to the issue than he generally has...
