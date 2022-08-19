The start of the school year is right around the corner and there are still unfilled teaching positions in the Fond du Lac School District. The Fond du Lac School Board this week accepted four teacher resignations and hired four new teachers. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says while there are still some unfilled positions he hopes the district is at full strength by next Thursday when school starts. Meanwhile Dr. Fleig says he’s hoping the District can maintain it’s pool of substitute teachers from a year ago. He says there should be substantially less staff absences this school year due to COVID-19.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO