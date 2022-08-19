ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc Plan Commission to Discuss Zoning and Conditional Use Permits

There is only one meeting today (August 24th) in the City of Manitowoc. The Plan Commission is slated to gather at 6:00 this evening in the Council Chambers and via Zoom. They will start by hosting two public hearings, one related to rezoning, and another to discuss a conditional use permit request for the establishment of a transitional housing warming shelter.
MANITOWOC, WI
Jobs Available With Manitowoc County Emergency Services

Manitowoc County Emergency Services is looking for dispatchers. Director Travis Waack admits the job is challenging but also an excellent and rewarding opportunity to help contribute to the well-being of the community. No previous experience or specific educational background is required. They provide training that takes about 3 to 4...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Sandy Bay Highlands

There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in Two Rivers. The Business and Industrial Development Committee will be holding a joint meeting with the Community Development Authority at 5:15 this evening in the Council Chambers. They will immediately enter a closed session where they will discuss offers...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Wisconsin Government
Two Green Bay roads closing, Public Works Dept. cites why

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two roads in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are scheduled to close soon. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the University Avenue and Baird Street intersection are scheduled to close for five days. Specifically, officials said University Avenue will be closed from Irwin Avenue...
GREEN BAY, WI
State says Oshkosh clearwells can stay underground but cost would be steep

The city may be able to avoid installing water storage tanks that would loom over the shore of Lake Winnebago, but it’s going to be expensive. That’s the message the Common Council heard at a workshop Tuesday when a consultant provided the results of recent inspections and testing at the Water Filtration Plant.
OSHKOSH, WI
Manitowoc County Expo Board Meeting All Weekend

There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today (August 24th) in Manitowoc County. The Expo-Ice Center Board will be gathering at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the ongoing County Fair. Each day of the fair the group will gather in the Expo Office where they will get a recap of...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Bob Ziegelbauer
Wisconsin Vein Center Welcomes All to See Its New EVOLVE Facility in Manitowoc

The Wisconsin Vein Center is inviting everyone to stop out tomorrow (August 25th) to their Manitowoc location to experience their brand-new EVOLVE facility. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 4:15 p.m. for the body sculpting, skin tightening, and muscle toning program, which will be held at 940 Maritime Drive, Suite 4 in Manitowoc.
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay City Officials Again Discussing a Flag Ban

City officials in Green Bay are once again discussing a flag ban. A similar policy was shot down in June, with the Council splitting their vote, and Mayor Eric Genrich casting the deciding vote against it. The initial discussion began after Mayor Genrich approve the flying of the LGBTQ+ Pride...
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Homeless Residing in Parks

Some Manitowoc citizens are curious if the speculation about homeless people residing in city parks is valid. Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News they’ve hired “park rangers” who are accountable to him. “They are checking the parks, the bathrooms, different things, then they are in direct...
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc County Fair Beings Tomorrow, What to Expect

It’s finally here. The Manitowoc County Fair kicks off tomorrow with the SeehaferNews.com opening day. Returning this year is the Sea Lion Show, which will be held at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. each day, as well as at noon Thursday through Sunday. Another daily show is Lew-E’s Comedy Circus,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There

Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
8-24-22 fdl school district looking for teachers

The start of the school year is right around the corner and there are still unfilled teaching positions in the Fond du Lac School District. The Fond du Lac School Board this week accepted four teacher resignations and hired four new teachers. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says while there are still some unfilled positions he hopes the district is at full strength by next Thursday when school starts. Meanwhile Dr. Fleig says he’s hoping the District can maintain it’s pool of substitute teachers from a year ago. He says there should be substantially less staff absences this school year due to COVID-19.
FOND DU LAC, WI
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?

We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told...
MANITOWOC, WI

