ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
KSLTV

Crossing guard hit by car in Heber City

HEBER, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help after a crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Heber City. The incident happened in the crosswalk of the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Heber...
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

Alleged vehicle thief wanted by Murray Police

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Murray Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft. The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and cap. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#City Police#Slc#Utah#S 300 East#Toyota
KPCW

Heber man arrested after alleged shooting, domestic violence

A Heber City man has been charged with domestic violence in Wasatch County and is under investigation for a shooting that occurred on the same day. The Wasatch County Attorney’s Office reported charging 46-year-old Carlos Martinez-Ramos with aggravated assault and domestic violence. That’s for an incident that took place Saturday.
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

Midvale man charged with spray painting cars at Salt Lake dealerships

SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man who allegedly told police he took a bus to downtown Salt Lake City so he could vandalize something is now facing criminal charges. Damien McNear, 42, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with three counts of criminal mischief, two second-degree felonies and a class B misdemeanor.
upr.org

10-month-old girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested on child endangerment charges

A Lehi man was arrested Sunday after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl. 9-1-1 was called on Aug. 15 by the baby’s mother who brought the baby to the hospital. Court documents say that the baby was unresponsive and was given Naloxone by medical staff at Mountain Point Hospital. Staff suspected that the overdose was caused by opiates.
LEHI, UT
KPCW

I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
COALVILLE, UT
KUTV

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
OREM, UT
ABC4

Layton house fire shuts down roads

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Layton on Wednesday morning. The Layton Fire Department said flames erupted at a home near 1150 N Hillfield Road. Layton Police confirm the blaze is now fully extinguished. Roads in the area were initially closed in both directions, but have since reopened. Authorities […]
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Update: Taylorsville roads closed in morning crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An accident involving a school bus closed 5400 South in both directions between 2200 and 2700 West. According to Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department, a car was driving through a construction zone and clipped a few wires. One of those wires wrapped around the mirror of a school bus which immediately stopped.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Utah man found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City. Mendoza has […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas. Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.
LAYTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy