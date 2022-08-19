Read full article on original website
Woman struck and killed by truck in Herriman
A woman was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while jogging in Herriman.
KSLTV
Crossing guard hit by car in Heber City
HEBER, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help after a crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Heber City. The incident happened in the crosswalk of the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Heber...
Alleged vehicle thief wanted by Murray Police
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Murray Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft. The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and cap. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the […]
Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heber man arrested after alleged shooting, domestic violence
A Heber City man has been charged with domestic violence in Wasatch County and is under investigation for a shooting that occurred on the same day. The Wasatch County Attorney’s Office reported charging 46-year-old Carlos Martinez-Ramos with aggravated assault and domestic violence. That’s for an incident that took place Saturday.
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
KSLTV
One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
ksl.com
Driver who hit Heber City crossing guard and drove away is located, police say
HEBER CITY — Police have identified a driver who hit a Heber City crossing guard in the crosswalk on Mill Road leading to Old Mill Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Heber City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. The post also noted that the crossing guard...
ksl.com
Midvale man charged with spray painting cars at Salt Lake dealerships
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man who allegedly told police he took a bus to downtown Salt Lake City so he could vandalize something is now facing criminal charges. Damien McNear, 42, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with three counts of criminal mischief, two second-degree felonies and a class B misdemeanor.
upr.org
10-month-old girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested on child endangerment charges
A Lehi man was arrested Sunday after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl. 9-1-1 was called on Aug. 15 by the baby’s mother who brought the baby to the hospital. Court documents say that the baby was unresponsive and was given Naloxone by medical staff at Mountain Point Hospital. Staff suspected that the overdose was caused by opiates.
KSLTV
15-year-old accused of fatal shootings near Hunter High to argue self-defense
SALT LAKE CITY — Attorneys for a now 15-year-old, who was charged in the shooting deaths of two other teens near Hunter High School last January, will argue self-defense during the upcoming trial. The teen suspect, who KSL TV has decided not to name at this time, appeared in...
ksl.com
Ogden man faces charge for vandalism caused to large flag banner at Tooele City Hall
TOOELE — An Ogden man is accused of vandalizing a giant flag that had been hanging in front of Tooele City Hall since June. Lloyd G. Thomas, 36, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony. On Wednesday, a Tooele police officer was on...
KUTV
Man arrested after domestic violence assault, SWAT response in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A SWAT team responded to a Salt Lake City neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after a domestic violence suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a house. According to police, the assault was reported on Chadwick Street near Parkway Avenue around 1:30 p.m. When officers responded, they were...
I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest
West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
KUTV
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
Layton house fire shuts down roads
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Layton on Wednesday morning. The Layton Fire Department said flames erupted at a home near 1150 N Hillfield Road. Layton Police confirm the blaze is now fully extinguished. Roads in the area were initially closed in both directions, but have since reopened. Authorities […]
kslnewsradio.com
Update: Taylorsville roads closed in morning crash
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An accident involving a school bus closed 5400 South in both directions between 2200 and 2700 West. According to Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department, a car was driving through a construction zone and clipped a few wires. One of those wires wrapped around the mirror of a school bus which immediately stopped.
kjzz.com
Suspect found guilty in connection to deadly 2021 Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been found guilty in connection to a deadly shooting from January of 2021. Alex Mendoza, also known as Baby Alex is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Emilio Salazar. The shooting happened at a party on California Avenue on reports that...
Utah man found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City. Mendoza has […]
Gephardt Daily
Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas. Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.
