Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Surveillance video sheds some light on Buckland Hills Mall shooting
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Surveillance video was recently released that showed a shooting suspect arrive at and leave the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester. The shooting seriously injured a Macy’s security guard on Friday, according to police. The video showed how 30-year-old Richard LaPlante of Windsor arrived...
Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident. According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer […]
Hartford man arrested for catalytic converter thefts
Police said the thefts occurred over the last five months. The thefts included catalytic converters and firearms. He appears in court today facing charges including burglary, larceny and criminal mischief.
Wethersfield police search for suspects of Fabulous Jewelry burglary
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town. The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man seriously injured in shooting on State Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to State Street, in the area of Warren Place and May Street, around 7:40 p.m. Responding officers said they located a 48-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by […]
NewsTimes
Warrant: ‘Savage City’ basketball jersey helped ID Manchester mall shooter
MANCHESTER — Video surveillance and a unique basketball jersey helped investigators quickly identify Richard “Rico” LaPlante as the suspect wanted for shooting a loss prevention officer at a local mall last week, according to a warrant for his arrest. A law enforcement source told Hearst Connecticut Media...
NewsTimes
Police: Two men stabbed on Metro-North train leaving Waterbury
NAUGATUCK — Two male Metro-North passengers were injured in a stabbing on a train leaving Waterbury Monday afternoon, according to Naugatuck police. Officers were called to the Naugatuck Train Station shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday to investigate the stabbing. When they boarded the train, they located two male passengers suffering from stab wounds, according to police.
Suspect named in Manchester mall shooting
Police in Manchester have named a suspect in connection with the shooting Friday in the Macy’s at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. A store security officer was shot
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
Waterbury PD seize firearms, narcotics from home drug operation
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – In a joint investigation, Waterbury and state police made an arrest on Tuesday that led to them recovering multiple assault and AK-47 riffles, as well as a large number of illegal drugs. Police said they arrested 26-year-old Horace Kelly around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after executing search and seizure warrants on […]
Arrest made in Manchester shooting
Police in Manchester have made an arrest in connection with a shooting Friday at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. They are charging 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante.
18-year-old shot in Hartford
An 18-year-old man was shot in Hartford early Monday morning, police said.
Manchester man killed in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man from Manchester was shot and killed in Hartford late Saturday night. Police say they responded to the area of 768 Maple Avenue just before midnight for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived they found an unresponsive gunshot victim. Life-saving measures were started until EMS arrived but the victim was […]
Alleged gang member trafficking drugs in Enfield and Springfield denied release
An alleged gang member from Enfield accused of having ties to a Mexican cartel won't be getting out of prison as he awaits trial.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Shooting under investigation at Buckland Hills Mall
Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Police seek suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting. Updated: 19 hours ago. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall...
Eyewitness News
27-year-old security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Police say the victim was reportedly shot in the parking outside Macy’s men’s store, but when they arrived on scene, they found the victim inside the entrance of the mall.
Eyewitness News
BREAKING: Security guard shot at the Buckland Hills Mall
Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Tax free week kicks off on Sunday in Connecticut. DRONE 3 VIDEO: Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. Updated: 6...
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
Comments / 0