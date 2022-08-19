Jon & Kate Gosselin's Daughter Maddy Relaxes Away As Exes Continue To Clash Over Kids' Trust Fund

mega;@mady.gosselin/instagram

Former reality stars Jon Gosselin and ex-wife Kate are feuding once again, but their 21-year-old daughter Madelyn is turning a blind eye to all of the drama.

As OK! reported, the DJ slammed the mother-of-eight for taking $100,000 out of their children's trust fund for her own use, though she responded by claiming she needed the funds to "survive."

@mady.gosselin/instagram

Whether Kate was being truthful or not, Maddy ignored the headlines, taking to Instagram on Thursday, August 18 to show she was reading one of her "well loved" books, Normal People . The snap depicted the book , which had some wet pages, laying on a strip beach towel.

Maddy, who has a twin named Hannah , is currently a student at Syracuse University, but when she's not living on campus, she resides with Kate, as do most of her siblings . However, Hannah and 18-year-old Collin , one of the sextuplets, chose to move in with Jon.

While the children are on good terms with one another, the former spouses have been at war ever since they split in 2009. Most recently, Jon took Kate to court since she withdrew two $50,000 installments from their kids' account. The mom-of-eight stated she was forced to do so, insisting, "I will have to keep borrowing from it to survive."

@jongosselin/instagram

Jon doesn't understand why his former spouse needs the extra cash, as even after their TLC show wrapped up, she earned $40,000 per episode in 2018 when filming the six-episode miniseries Kate Plus Dates .

THE WAR RAGES ON! EVERYTHING JON & KATE GOSSELIN HAVE SAID ABOUT ONE ANOTHER

Plus, after taking time away from the workforce to raise her kids, she had her nursing license renewed and now works in the medical field.

"It's disgusting and it's morally wrong. Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made," an infuriated Jon told The Sun . "You can't just live off your kids' money. It makes me feel disgusted . She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children' s money when she's actually been stealing from them — she's a hypocrite. There's been no remorse from her at all. "