RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO