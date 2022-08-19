Read full article on original website
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
foxla.com
Remains of Baldwin Park woman identified after 31 years
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.
Divers who found body in missing teen case to join search for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A volunteer search and rescue dive team credited with finding a body that authorities say is believed to be a missing California teen is now joining the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes. Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 leaving an ampm […]
KTVU FOX 2
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
westsidetoday.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities today publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach.
Santa Clarita Radio
Big Rig Fire Stops All Traffic On Northbound 5 Freeway South Of Santa Clarita
A big rig fire stopped all traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway south of the Calgrove exit Tuesday afternoon, preventing travel into Santa Clarita through the route. At around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a big rig fire on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Santa Clarita, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
foxla.com
Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Missing man was camping at Lake Hemet
A man camping at Lake Hemet is missing from the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Martin Leon, 58, of the Banning Pass area, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lake Hemet Campground. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches...
SFGate
Officials ID 3 killed in California small plane collision
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three people killed along with a dog when two small planes collided while trying to land last week at a rural Northern California airport. Two pilots and a passenger died in the collision Thursday afternoon at Watsonville Municipal Airport, east of...
Section of 210 Freeway to be named after fallen Rancho Cucamonga Marine Dylan Merola
Assemblymember James Ramos authored the resolution, which will name the Haven Avenue 210 Freeway overcrossing after Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola. "It's the least we can do as a country and as a community... to honor a fallen soldier who gave the ultimate sacrifice," Ramos said. Lance Cpl. Merola was one...
SFGate
Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June
Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed...
SoCal will be slightly cooler Wednesday, chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California will be slightly cooler on Wednesday, but the region will still be warm. Plus, a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
foxla.com
Los Angeles man standing near his parked car shot and killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Long Beach Sunday night, and police are trying to find the suspected shooter. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday when the Long Beach Police Department was called to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Kacy Lloyd of Los Angeles had been shot in the torso. Long Beach fire officials determined Lloyd had died at the scene.
USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties
It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs. 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and The post USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties appeared first on KESQ.
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
kusi.com
California legislature approves resolution encouraging cities to repeal cruising bans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California legislature has approved a resolution that encourages cities to repeal cruising bans. Sacramento and San Jose have already made the move to allow these community rides with Santa Ana following their lead. The United Lowrider Coalition, a National City-based lowrider group, is working...
