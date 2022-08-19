Read full article on original website
Samsung is updating a bunch of very old phones for a seemingly curious reason
Five years after their initial release, most smartphones are no longer receiving regular security patches, let alone Android updates. That said, every once in a while we see some big exception, where a phone company reaches out to deliver a presumably very special update to a handset it was otherwise no longer supporting. That's the sort of situation we're thinking about right now, as Samsung makes the unusual move to release software updates for old Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 models — reportedly to fix a... GPS issue?
Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors double down on massive megapixel move
This year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived as a premium-priced hulk of a phone, and despite some issues along the way, got a decent reception from reviewers and users alike. While the Ultra features an incredibly high-res 108MP primary camera, this is the year we began seeing Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor start making its way into phones, starting with the Motorola X30 Pro. When will Samsung do a 200MP phone for itself? We're still probably six months away from Galaxy S23 models, but more and more rumors suggest this series could include Samsung’s first smartphone with a 200MP camera.
Google may have finally fixed Samsung Galaxy S22 series Android Auto glitches
You'd think that sticking with a wired Android Auto connection would be more reliable than going wireless, but it seems like ever since their phones debuted, Samsung Galaxy S22 users have been having trouble with cables in their cars. Problems with black screens on AA units have plagued the phone for months, though it started to look like a solution was within reach when a beta fix rolled out in May. It sounds like that's finally making its way to everyone, as Google reports the S22 AA black-screen issue resolved.
Latest Android Auto update might stop your phone from connecting to your car
The latest version of Android Auto has begun rolling out during the last couple of weeks, and it seems the new update may be causing issues for some users. The update is titled Android Auto 7.8.6, and for some, it is greeting them with a “phone not compatible” message when they try to reconnect to their car.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite
For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
Samsung's 25W fast charging is now too slow to be competitive
Samsung finally announced its latest foldables at Galaxy Unpacked, and by all accounts, they seem like promising upgrades to last year's hardware. Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are by no means revolutionary, they both continue the company's move towards incremental changes generation by generation. Improved displays, polished hardware, and faster processors. Little by little, Samsung's foldables have matured into devices mainstream audiences can buy, assuming those prices don't scare them away.
Does Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 come with an S Pen?
Quick answer: No. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not come with an S Pen — although a Standing Cover with S Pen is being included with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders at Samsung and several other retailers. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 officially unpacked,...
The Pixel 6a continues Google's reign as the king of durability
Although you'll still find a handful of models kicking around, the days of specialized rugged phones are, by and large, long gone. It's been years since Samsung made an Active edition of their smartphones, leaving it up to case makers to develop methods of protecting your expensive glass-and-metal sandwich of a device. That's what makes durability testing so important, and today, it's the Pixel 6a's turn to get put through the wringer.
Android 13 tips and tricks: 7 features to try after updating
After months of developer previews and beta releases, Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, it's a relatively light release as far as new, user-facing features go, but it features a lot of tweaks to existing features—and not all of them are for the better. Here are seven tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
ColorOS 13 brings Android 13, pixelated screenshots, and design changes to Oppo phones
Oppo has revealed its upcoming ColorOS 13 update that brings the best parts of Android 13 to phones from the company along with Oppo’s own unique design and features. There aren’t any game-changing upgrades here, and this is a reworking of the software you’ve seen launch as part of Android 13. Oppo has changed a few key elements of its own ColorOS look, and we now know everything about the software after a launch event.
Samsung seeds another One UI Watch 4.5 beta for the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung has been running the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program based on Wear OS 3.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series the entire summer. The company officially announced the skin in mid-July and mentioned that it should arrive for the Watch 4 lineup in Q3 2022. So far, the Korean giant has seeded five beta builds, with newer releases focusing on bug fixes and stability. As the promised launch timeline is fast approaching, Samsung has seeded another beta build of One UI Watch 4.5 with plenty of bug fixes.
Google Pixel Watch may be the first smartwatch to have Google Fi support
Google Fi is an MVNO carrier from Google that uses T-Mobile's and US Cellular's LTE and 5G networks. The service does not support the best Android smartwatches on the market today, despite many of them sporting the required hardware for cellular connectivity. It looks like this precedent could soon change, though, with the launch of the upcoming Pixel Watch.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 teardown video proves the similarities with its predecessor aren't skin deep
Samsung's latest foldables finally hit store shelves this week, just in time to tempt potential buyers through the last few months of the year. While we were pretty impressed with some of the quality-of-life improvements the Galaxy Z Fold 4 brought to the table, it's the Z Flip 4 that regular users likely have their eyes on. If you've been dying to know just repairable Samsung's newest clamshell is, a new teardown video has the answers you've been waiting for.
Pre-production Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pop up on video, leave us guessing about battery size
We hold these truths to be self-evident... that different Pixel phones are different. They look different, they measure different, and they might even behave differently. Google's upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro very much won't be the Pixels that came before them, but there aren't many ways we can tell them apart right now given that we're ostensibly waiting until October before they officially go public. We do have a better idea, though, thanks to the power of YouTube.
Google Play Games for PC is more accessible than ever with support for new regions and more hardware
Google timed a pretty exciting announcement to the Game Awards last year, as it promised to bring Play Games to PC in beta. Unfortunately, this test started out with some strict requirements, including a limited number of regions and supported games and the need for a dedicated graphics card. Starting today, Google's made it easier to join in the fun as it expands Play Games for PC to new regions and hardware as an open beta.
Google's long-in-development Gabeldorsche Bluetooth stack quietly arrives with Android 13
Bluetooth is such a fundamental part of how so many of us use mobile hardware that it's far too easy to take for granted, but a ton of work goes into making sure all these disparate devices are able to seamlessly communicate with each other. At the heart of that is the Bluetooth “stack,” the software running on our phones or computers that implements the standards needed for the Bluetooth protocol. Last week, we saw Android 13 make its formal debut, and while it went unnoticed at the time, it turns out that Google's latest release finally begins to implement a long-in-development new Bluetooth stack.
Google's selling a whole bunch more Pixels now than it did a year ago
Despite stiff competition from Apple, Android smartphones remain strong sellers in the North American market, and there's plenty of room for all the big smartphone brands to fight for their piece of the pie. Google's been slowly working to increase its own share, and we've seen more and more people choosing a Pixel over other options. Now the latest Canalys market report sheds some light on Q2 shipments, and shows Google clocking some impressive growth.
The Android 13 OTA you've been waiting for is finally headed for your Pixel
Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for Pixel phones beginning August 15. As is the norm with any major software release, the big G did not immediately push the OTA to all Pixel phone users. Instead, it first made the update available to a small segment of users to ensure there were no significant issues with it before commencing a wider rollout. Now that a few days have gone by since the latest release of Android and no major problems have been reported, Google is pushing the update to all compatible Pixel phones in the US.
August’s Google Play system update is live with AutoFill UI and Material You additions
Google has just pushed out Android 13 to the public, but brand-new Android releases aren’t the only updates coming to modern Android devices. Google has started offering public changelogs for Google Play system updates this year. Those are releases that upgrade part of the underlying infrastructure of your phone without touching the OS itself, as Google detached certain modules to make them more easily updatable on the fly. The latest in line are the August 2022 update notes, and they have some neat enhancements in store for us.
Motorola hopes a 144Hz display and a big battery will give it the Edge over the Pixel 6a
It's probably hackneyed to joke about how many phones Motorola releases in any given year. At this point, the company's strategy is clearly working, as it's overtaken LG to become the third-largest smartphone brand in the US. On the heels of a brand-new foldable and a phone adorned with a first-ever 200MP camera, Motorola is announcing something a little less exciting: a new Edge device. The Motorola Edge (2022) might look as boring as its name on paper, but if you're shopping for a new phone under $500, it might just beat the Pixel 6a and Galaxy A53 for your attention.
