Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Lowe's Companies Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Inflation Hits Victoria's Secret Q2 Performance, Sees Bleak Q3 Outlook
Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO reported a second-quarter sales decline of 5.7% year-over-year to $1.52 billion, missing the consensus of $1.56 billion. Total comparable sales decreased 8% compared to 2Q21. The gross margin contracted by 630 bps to 35.2%. The operating income fell by 51.9% Y/Y to $97.51 million, and...
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Bears Lick Their Chops Over Robinhood's Stock, Here's Where The Bulls Could Step In
Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD was trading flat on Wednesday after spiking up about 5% over the course of Monday and Tuesday. When the slight rise is paired with the 23% plunge between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, however, Robinhood may be settling into a bear flag pattern on the daily chart.
Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move
Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Ethereum Pips Bitcoin, Dogecoin: Analyst Says Crypto 'More Eager' To Break Upwards Amid Jackson Hole Anxiety
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin stay in the green ahead of key Fed annual event. Crypto trader says markets consolidating, eager to 'break upwards'. Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest analyst notes Bitcoin network's transactions surpassed $100 trillion. The two largest coins traded higher on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell...
3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday
Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Wayfair Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wayfair W. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bill.com Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bill.com Holdings BILL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Mattel's High Inventory Is Not A Cause For Concern, Says This Analyst
D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser reiterated the Buy rating on the shares of Mattel Inc MAT with a price target of $45.00. The analyst said the more muted 2022 outlook for Barbie is due entirely to Dream House softness due to its high price point and elevated consumer purchases during the pandemic.
Analysts Cheer Absolute Software's Q4 Beat While Remaining Cautious
EPS loss of $(0.10) beat the consensus loss of $(0.11). Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained Absolute Software with an Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $16. The re-rating followed Q4 results that close out a second consecutive year of "Rule of 40" performance (key SW metric:...
What Are Whales Doing With Lennar
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar. Looking at options history for Lennar LEN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Tesla Gets New Price Target From Wedbush After Stock Split, China Production Boost
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has adjusted Tesla Inc's TSLA 12-month price target post a 3:1 stock split and after factoring in “improved production” from the company’s China Giga factory. The Tesla Analyst: Ives adjusted the pre-split 12-month $1,000 price target, which works out to be $333 post...
Billionaire VC Regrets Not Backing 'Slightly Crazy' Elon Musk's Tesla In 2007: 'Worst Investment Decision Of All Time'
Elon Musk has taken Tesla, Inc. TSLA a long way from its early days during the 2000s. One billionaire regrets not throwing his weight behind the billionaire entrepreneur's electric-vehicle firm around the time he took the helm. What Happened: John Doerr had an opportunity to back Musk-led Tesla in 2017...
