Verizon Analyst Remains On Sidelines Citing Lack Of Solid Catalyst
Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery highlights that Verizon Communications Inc's VZ (reiterated Equal Weight, price target $58) stock has fallen 15% this year and is now trading at a stock price not seen since 2017. He notes that the dividend yield now stands at 5.8%, suitable for #10 in the...
Qualcomm Has Upside From Opportunities In Mobile, Non-Handsets, Analysts Say
KeyBanc analyst John Vinh hosted an investor call with the management of Qualcomm Inc QCOM. The interaction enforced his long-term conviction in QCOM's positioning in the flagship, particularly at Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF, and in the long-term sustainability of non-handset growth vectors in auto, IoT, AR/VR, and PC/server, he mentioned on his Wednesday note.
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow
In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the...
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
EXCLUSIVE: Blink Charging CEO Says Don't Invest In EV Companies, Invest In The Thing Behind The Thing — Here's Why
It is said history has a way of repeating itself, and when it comes to automobile manufacturers there can be an argument made for a continuous cycle of boom and bust. “If you look at all of those that set forth to build cars from day one until today, over 99.5% have gone bankrupt,” said Blink Charging Co BLNK CEO Michael Farkas Wednesday on Benzinga’s Stock Market Movers live show.
Analysts Cheer Absolute Software's Q4 Beat While Remaining Cautious
EPS loss of $(0.10) beat the consensus loss of $(0.11). Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained Absolute Software with an Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $16. The re-rating followed Q4 results that close out a second consecutive year of "Rule of 40" performance (key SW metric:...
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Aussies Own? Government To Conduct A Stocktake To Find Out Just That
Australia announced a stocktake of its cryptocurrency holdings to help better understand and regulate the booming $1 trillion sector. What Happened: The Treasury would undertake “token mapping,” or cataloging of the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move
Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA. Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 72 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
Looking At Advanced Micro Devices's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices. Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 75 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the...
Inflation Hits Victoria's Secret Q2 Performance, Sees Bleak Q3 Outlook
Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO reported a second-quarter sales decline of 5.7% year-over-year to $1.52 billion, missing the consensus of $1.56 billion. Total comparable sales decreased 8% compared to 2Q21. The gross margin contracted by 630 bps to 35.2%. The operating income fell by 51.9% Y/Y to $97.51 million, and...
Billionaire VC Regrets Not Backing 'Slightly Crazy' Elon Musk's Tesla In 2007: 'Worst Investment Decision Of All Time'
Elon Musk has taken Tesla, Inc. TSLA a long way from its early days during the 2000s. One billionaire regrets not throwing his weight behind the billionaire entrepreneur's electric-vehicle firm around the time he took the helm. What Happened: John Doerr had an opportunity to back Musk-led Tesla in 2017...
Performance Shipping Buys Its First LR2 Aframax Oil Product Tanker
Performance Shipping Inc PSHG has agreed to purchase a 105,304 dwt LR2 Aframax oil product tanker, the M/T Alpine Amalia, from an unaffiliated third party, for a gross purchase price of $36.5 million. The tanker, which will be renamed M/T P. Aliki, was built-in 2010. It is expected to be...
After Q2 Beat, Splunk Raises FY23 Revenue Outlook But Revises ARR Downwards
Splunk Inc SPLK reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 32% year-over-year to $798.75 million, beating the consensus of $747.78 million. Cloud revenue was $346 million (+59% Y/Y). Cloud Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 129%. 723 customers with cloud ARR greater than $1 million (+24% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS was $0.09 versus...
How Is The Market Feeling About Dell Technologies?
Dell Technologies's (NYSE:DELL) short percent of float has fallen 9.96% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.34 million shares sold short, which is 2.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 24, 2022
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 10.56% at $1.57. Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 8.74% at $13.44. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 8.38% at $0.61. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 7.20% at $12.36. Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 6.16% at $3.10. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF...
