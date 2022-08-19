ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Median price of Sarasota-Manatee homes remains at record high, other stats indicate slowing

By Derek Gilliam, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

The median home price in July for a house in Sarasota-Manatee matched the record set in June at $525,000, according to statistics maintained by the Realtor Association of Sarasota Manatee .

However, several other sales statistics point to slowing of the local housing market. Closed sales, pending sales and cash sales all were down in July compared to 12 months ago.

There were 1,245 closed sales of single-family homes in July compared to 1,611 sales in July 2021 — a 22.7% decrease in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyJZS_0hNeydlE00

In fact, there have been fewer closed sales for 11 of the past 12 months in the two-county area. Only January, a typically slow month for home sales, posted a 0.9% increase in year-over-year closed sales.

Recent real estate coverage: Looming legal battle could shape Sarasota skyline as developer sues Quay owners

Renting in Florida : Rent increases in Florida could cool when ‘COVID refugees’ go home, report says

Local real estate experts pointed to record low inventory as the cause of that trend. But that can no longer be the sole cause of lower closed sales as inventory — or the number of homes for sale on the market — has increased by 147% over the past 12 months.

There were 3,203 homes for sale at the end of July, according to the RASM report. In February, there were just 906 single-family homes for sale in the two-county area, an increase of 253.5% in just five months.

It is likely that rising interest rates and inflation, combined with consumer fears of a recession, are behind slowing housing sales.

That doesn't mean that the market has switched to favoring buyers just yet. Most real estate analysts consider a balanced market to have about six months of supply of homes for sale. Realtors calculate months of supply by dividing current inventory by the most recent month's closed sales. In Sarasota-Manatee, there are currently 2.2 months of supply.

"With higher interest rates and inflation impacting our market, the number of sales continues to decrease and the number of properties actively on the market continues to increase," 2022 RASM President Tony Veldkamp said. "While our active inventory of single-family homes has finally reached a two-month supply in both counties, we deem a healthy balanced market as a six-month supply.”

Median days to contract for Sarasota-Manatee properties climbed over a week to nine days for the first time in more than a year.

Cash sales of single-family homes dropped by 26.8% to just 494, the lowest figure in at least the past 12 months. Cash sales accounted for 39.7% in July. Just four months ago, cash sales accounted for 47% of the total sales in Sarasota-Manatee.

Pending sales decreased 8.2% compared from last July, but did post an increase compared to June across Sarasota-Manatee. There were 1,225 pending sales last month with 1,145 pending sales in June.

Rob Goldman, a Realtor with Michael Saunders & Co., has been closely tracking real estate statistics in the area as well as other key national economic indicators.

He pointed to mortgage applications for purchase as a strong barometer of trending sales. The number of mortgage applications fell to the lowest level in 22 years and continued to fall 1.4% in the first week of August, he said.

Goldman said he believes the rate hikes by the Federal Reserve — that pushed mortgage rates up to 6.06% in June — has "been a major driver to a slowdown in home sales as more buyers were sidelined, not because of a lack of demand, but due to affordability and doubts about the economy's strength."

"This past spring, when mortgage interest rates increased to 4 – 4.5%, homes going under contract continued to rise," he said. "It was not until May, when rates broke above 5%, that we saw less homes pending. When rates get back into a 4 - 4.5% range ... home sales should increase."

Goldman anticipates that if the economy enters a recession, mortgage rates could fall into that range.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Median price of Sarasota-Manatee homes remains at record high, other stats indicate slowing

