Q. I will be retiring soon. I currently live in New Jersey, but when I retire, I plan to live abroad, but in different countries with a three-month stay in each. I will be living in Airbnbs and I won’t have a home or rental in New Jersey. Given that I won’t have a fixed mailing address, how can I let New Jersey know I am moving out for good so the state won’t tax me when I withdraw from my IRA?

INCOME TAX ・ 40 MINUTES AGO