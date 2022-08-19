ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

3 N.J. health centers receive federal funding to fight HIV

Three New Jersey health centers are among 64 nationwide that collectively will receive more than $20 million to expand HIV prevention, testing and treatment, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. The funding is part of the agency’s goal to reduce new HIV infections by 90% by...
Keep the two-plate special for N.J. vehicles | Editorial

When was the last time you heard police, seeking to track down the offending driver in a fatal or serious hit-and-run crash, broadcast the following description:. “The vehicle is a blue Dodge SUV, likely to have damage from the collision to its rear bumper, fenders and taillights… .”. Not...
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A

A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
This year, call it Women’s (IN)Equality Day | Letters

The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County usually celebrates Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day. This recognizes the anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote and affording equal representation and full rights and privileges as U.S. citizens. Instead, this year, the...
Payroll manager stole $900K from N.J. pharma company, authorities say

The payroll manager for a New Jersey pharmaceutical company has been charged with stealing $900,000 by writing paychecks to herself and members of her family over five years, authorities said Wednesday. Jennifer Grambor, 50, of Fanwood, was charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery,...
I’m moving overseas. How can I make sure N.J. doesn’t tax my IRA?

Q. I will be retiring soon. I currently live in New Jersey, but when I retire, I plan to live abroad, but in different countries with a three-month stay in each. I will be living in Airbnbs and I won’t have a home or rental in New Jersey. Given that I won’t have a fixed mailing address, how can I let New Jersey know I am moving out for good so the state won’t tax me when I withdraw from my IRA?
Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say

Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule

Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
