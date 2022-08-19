Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,592 COVID cases, 17 deaths. New boosters could be available soon.
New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported another 1,592 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths as Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to authorize its combination vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron variants. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 1,736 on Wednesday, a 17% decrease from a...
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
3 N.J. health centers receive federal funding to fight HIV
Three New Jersey health centers are among 64 nationwide that collectively will receive more than $20 million to expand HIV prevention, testing and treatment, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. The funding is part of the agency’s goal to reduce new HIV infections by 90% by...
Before N.J’s spotted lanternfly apocalypse, the pesky bug was reported in Pa. What were lessons learned?
If you’re tempted to wave the white flag because you think New Jersey’s spotted lanternfly problem can’t get any worse, buckle up. Our neighbors to the west have for years dealt with the invasive insects and the issues there persist. While the bugs’ origin story remains somewhat...
Keep the two-plate special for N.J. vehicles | Editorial
When was the last time you heard police, seeking to track down the offending driver in a fatal or serious hit-and-run crash, broadcast the following description:. “The vehicle is a blue Dodge SUV, likely to have damage from the collision to its rear bumper, fenders and taillights… .”. Not...
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
N.J. officials file lawsuits to address ‘historic injustices’ of pollution
A series of lawsuits filed Wednesday will send “an important message to polluters” across New Jersey, especially in the fight for environmental justice in underserved communities, state officials announced. The six separate lawsuits focus on polluted sites in Newark, Linden, Ewing, Rahway, Elmwood Park and Middlesex — all...
This year, call it Women’s (IN)Equality Day | Letters
The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County usually celebrates Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day. This recognizes the anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote and affording equal representation and full rights and privileges as U.S. citizens. Instead, this year, the...
Payroll manager stole $900K from N.J. pharma company, authorities say
The payroll manager for a New Jersey pharmaceutical company has been charged with stealing $900,000 by writing paychecks to herself and members of her family over five years, authorities said Wednesday. Jennifer Grambor, 50, of Fanwood, was charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery,...
N.J. sales tax holiday: School supplies will be tax-free for 10 days beginning Saturday
Back-to-school supplies — from pencils to laptops — will be tax-free in New Jersey for 10 days beginning Saturday under a sales tax holiday included in the $50.6 billion state budget signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on July 1. The tax holiday, which runs from Aug. 27 to...
I’m moving overseas. How can I make sure N.J. doesn’t tax my IRA?
Q. I will be retiring soon. I currently live in New Jersey, but when I retire, I plan to live abroad, but in different countries with a three-month stay in each. I will be living in Airbnbs and I won’t have a home or rental in New Jersey. Given that I won’t have a fixed mailing address, how can I let New Jersey know I am moving out for good so the state won’t tax me when I withdraw from my IRA?
N.J.’s largest school district still requiring masks as new school year approaches
With two weeks before classes resume, a requirement for Newark public school students and teachers to continue wearing masks at school to combat the spread of COVID-19 remains in place. However, officials in the state’s largest school district haven’t ruled out lifting the mask mandate for Newark’s nearly 38,000 students...
Dr. Oz: Will Pennsylvania voters pardon his French? | Mulshine
I spent more than 10 years working for newspapers in and around Philadelphia. This gave me an insight into the culture of Pennsylvania that is sorely lacking in that TV doctor from Bergen County who is running for an open Senate seat there. One such insight concerns the Pennsylvanians’ pronunciation...
Prosecutors seek N.J. Supreme Court review after conviction in torture, killing tossed
Prosecutors are asking the New Jersey Supreme Court to consider reversing a lower court ruling that tossed out a conviction for a Pennsylvania man found guilty in the torture and killing of a Gloucester County resident. In a filing submitted last week, prosecutors claim state appellate court judges made multiple...
N.J. promised to free wrongly convicted prisoners, but families say the state is dragging its feet
Taron Hill walked out of prison a year ago an innocent man. Last week, he stood outside the Statehouse annex in Trenton with a megaphone, wearing a T-shirt that said “I am a rare one.”
The price of homes sold recently in Central Jersey. Deed transfers, July 18-24, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Burlington, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for July 18-24, 2022. North Jersey real estate listings will appear on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say
Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule
Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
Can schools celebrate Diwali and Columbus Day? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. School calendars are a tricky thing. This year it doesn’t look like Toms River schools...
