HS football preview, 2022: Ranking N.J.’s Top 75 players just days before opening kickoff
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season kicks off just a few days from now, so it seems like a perfect time to unveil the state’s Top 75 players as selected by the NJ.com staff. First, though, a little explanation as to how we go about such a...
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the SFC National Red Division
Watch LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 HS football games this weekend (for free)
It’s time for high school football in New Jersey. The football season will kick off this weekend with a highly-intriguing slate for Week 0 and if you can’t be there, be here at NJ.com as we’ll be broadcasting three games for free. The broadcast schedule for the...
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the Big Central Conference American Silver Division
Returning All-Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League girls soccer players for 2022
Check out the top players back in the Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League this fall. These list of returning players include all-division teams that were selected by coaches in 2021.
Who’s back for another run? Returning All-Conference girls soccer players for 2022
There is a ton of talent returning this fall in New Jersey, from Bergen County all the way down to Cap May County, and NJ Advance Media is highlighting all the returning all-conference stars. Click the links below to see which all-conference players are back. RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS. The N.J....
Girls Tennis: Group 1 Teams To Watch, 2022
Boys soccer preview: 15 Compelling storylines to follow in 2022
A lot has changed since the 2021 boys soccer season came to a close. In preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, which kicks off on Sept. 8, here are 15 compelling storylines to follow as the year unfolds. Can Seton Hall Prep’s defense replicate its historic numbers in 2022?
