High-speed interstate chase through 4 Coast cities ends with arrest in Pass Christian

By Jesse Lieberman
 5 days ago

A Biloxi man who avoided law enforcement during a high-speed police chase twice Thursday was apprehended after being stopped on Interstate 10 in Pass Christian, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Friday in a press release.

John Pierre, 42, was arrested on charges of felony invasion and molestation.

Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase with Biloxi police officers at I-10 and Cedar Lake Road, Peterson said. The Biloxi Police Department had notified deputies they were chasing Pierre, who was wanted on a molestation charge.

Deputies and police lost sight of the vehicle, but Pierre was later located at John Ross Road Mississippi 605 in Gulfport, and another pursuit began, Peterson said.

Pierre escaped again once getting on I-10 westbound, but he was located for a third time near the DeLisle exit in Pass Christian. Authorities were able to establish a perimeter and apprehend Pierre there, Peterson said.

Pierre was booked into Harrison County jail on is held on a total bond of $250,000, according to records.



