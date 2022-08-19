ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Lassen County News

City administrator makes declaration in CCC case

As the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al makes its way through the legal system, readers following the case have seen more twists and turns than those in some Agatha Christie novel. And now there’s a new wrinkle. Dan Newton,...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Estate of LeRoy Allen Austin

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of LeRoy Allen Austin, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: LeRoy Allen Austin. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Jo Anne Austin in the Superior...
QUINCY, CA
Lassen County News

Advertisement For Bids, Herlong Public Utilities

Herlong Public Utility District (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:. West Patton Village Water and Wastewater Pipe Replacement. Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Office of the Owner located at 447‐855 Plumas Street, PO Box 115, Herlong, CA 96113, until Thursday September 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.
HERLONG, CA
Susanville, CA
Susanville, CA
kubaradio.com

Planned Power Outage Tomorrow in Yuba County Foothills

(Yuba County, CA) – PG&E reports a planned power outage tomorrow, affecting 2,500 customers in northeast Yuba County and La Porte. The utility will be working on transmission lines and performing safety and reliability work, with power cut from around 8 a.m. in the morning, until 5 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
lakecountyexam.com

Collins makes largest timberland purchase in company history

Collins has announced a major acquisition of forestland in northeastern California, which will benefit multiple locations, including Lakeview. On Thursday, Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierra’s, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
LAKEVIEW, OR
Lassen County News

Plumas vets host 5th annual Plumas County Veterans Stand Down

Veterans and their families can take advantage of the 5thannual Plumas County Veterans Stand Down from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Spring of Hope Fellowship, 59 Bell Lane in Quincy. Services offered to veterans only (must show proof of veteran status)...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Surveillance video leads to teen’s arrest

A homeowner’s surveillance video of the theft of bicycle led to the arrest of the alleged thief, who also faces other charges. According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, a homeowner on Pearl Circle reported the theft of a bicycle about 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The...
SUSANVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville

A man was recently arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville. Shortly before 3 AM on Wednesday, August 10, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 area of Plum Street in Susanville. Officers located a 56-year-old man sitting in a chair in a backyard with a serious wound to his chest. The man was hospitalized at an area medical center but ultimately died of his injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Partnership offers $1,000 reward for information on missing man

Lassen Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Sierra Desert Properties and Melanie Westbrook, offers a $1,000 reward for information regarding the location of Sandy Weaver, 34, last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, tan DVS shoes and a grey snapback. Weaver was last seen walking about 11 a.m. Saturday, July...
STANDISH, CA

