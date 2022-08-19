Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
City administrator makes declaration in CCC case
As the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al makes its way through the legal system, readers following the case have seen more twists and turns than those in some Agatha Christie novel. And now there’s a new wrinkle. Dan Newton,...
Plumas County News
Estate of LeRoy Allen Austin
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of LeRoy Allen Austin, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: LeRoy Allen Austin. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Jo Anne Austin in the Superior...
Lassen County News
Advertisement For Bids, Herlong Public Utilities
Herlong Public Utility District (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:. West Patton Village Water and Wastewater Pipe Replacement. Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Office of the Owner located at 447‐855 Plumas Street, PO Box 115, Herlong, CA 96113, until Thursday September 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.
krcrtv.com
Local group plans to renovate fountain memorializing Redding teens who died 53 years ago
REDDING, Calif. — I want to take you back to September 1968, when a head-on crash killed five Enterprise High School cheerleaders and the driver. A news story from KCRA still survives, chronicling the crash that killed the five seniors on their way to a football game in Susanville and the services that packed Manatowa Gym on the Enterprise campus.
kubaradio.com
Planned Power Outage Tomorrow in Yuba County Foothills
(Yuba County, CA) – PG&E reports a planned power outage tomorrow, affecting 2,500 customers in northeast Yuba County and La Porte. The utility will be working on transmission lines and performing safety and reliability work, with power cut from around 8 a.m. in the morning, until 5 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter: Aug. 12-16 – Vehicle accidents claiming deputies’ time
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 12-16, 2022. August 12. 12:04...
lakecountyexam.com
Collins makes largest timberland purchase in company history
Collins has announced a major acquisition of forestland in northeastern California, which will benefit multiple locations, including Lakeview. On Thursday, Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierra’s, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
Lassen County News
Plumas vets host 5th annual Plumas County Veterans Stand Down
Veterans and their families can take advantage of the 5thannual Plumas County Veterans Stand Down from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Spring of Hope Fellowship, 59 Bell Lane in Quincy. Services offered to veterans only (must show proof of veteran status)...
Lassen County News
Surveillance video leads to teen’s arrest
A homeowner’s surveillance video of the theft of bicycle led to the arrest of the alleged thief, who also faces other charges. According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, a homeowner on Pearl Circle reported the theft of a bicycle about 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The...
fernleyreporter.com
Person killed on officer-involved shooting following Aug. 4 chase identified as Winnemucca man
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person killed in an officer-involved shooting Aug. 4 in Wadsworth after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 as Tony DeHart, 40, of Winnemucca. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident, hasn’t yet determined whether DeHart was shot...
crimevoice.com
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville
A man was recently arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville. Shortly before 3 AM on Wednesday, August 10, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 area of Plum Street in Susanville. Officers located a 56-year-old man sitting in a chair in a backyard with a serious wound to his chest. The man was hospitalized at an area medical center but ultimately died of his injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.
mynews4.com
Family of man killed in crash caused by Washoe sheriff's deputy to receive $450,000
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash caused by a Washoe County sheriff's deputy in fall 2020 will receive $450,000 after county commissioners approved a settlement agreement Tuesday. 74-year-old Joel Edwards died after he was struck by a deputy...
Lassen County News
Partnership offers $1,000 reward for information on missing man
Lassen Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Sierra Desert Properties and Melanie Westbrook, offers a $1,000 reward for information regarding the location of Sandy Weaver, 34, last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, tan DVS shoes and a grey snapback. Weaver was last seen walking about 11 a.m. Saturday, July...
