ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Smog-Free Los Angeles Coming Soon? California Set To Ban The Sale Of Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2035

The state of California is slated to put into effect on Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2020 plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and pickup trucks by 2035. What happened: The California Air Resources Board's regulations mandate that by 2035, 100% of all new cars sold in the state must be free of the emissions from fossil fuels that are mostly to blame for global warming, up from the current 12%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Blink Charging CEO Says Don't Invest In EV Companies, Invest In The Thing Behind The Thing — Here's Why

It is said history has a way of repeating itself, and when it comes to automobile manufacturers there can be an argument made for a continuous cycle of boom and bust. “If you look at all of those that set forth to build cars from day one until today, over 99.5% have gone bankrupt,” said Blink Charging Co BLNK CEO Michael Farkas Wednesday on Benzinga’s Stock Market Movers live show.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

WATCH: Self-Driving Tesla Slams Itself Into Guardrail, Car Totaled

For Tesla Inc TSLA bulls, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of the company. But most of these bull cases include some sort of full automation: self-driving cars that will open up a whole new market for Tesla, such as self-driving taxis and a subscription model for the software.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Electric Energy#Power Plants#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tesla Inc Tsla#Vpp
Benzinga

Here's What's Going On With Ballard Power Systems Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP shares closed higher by 8.81% to $8.03 Wednesday afternoon. Clean energy stocks at large may be gaining following the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Else?. The White House Office of Management...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Bloom Energy Shares Are Rising: What's Happening?

Bloom Energy Corp BE shares closed up 6.51% at $25.67 Wednesday afternoon. Clean energy stocks at large may be gaining following the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Else?. The White House Office of Management and Budget...
STOCKS
Benzinga

1,149 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Tuesday a total of 1,149.65 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,932,537, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,680.98), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy