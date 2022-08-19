Read full article on original website
Smog-Free Los Angeles Coming Soon? California Set To Ban The Sale Of Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2035
The state of California is slated to put into effect on Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2020 plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and pickup trucks by 2035. What happened: The California Air Resources Board's regulations mandate that by 2035, 100% of all new cars sold in the state must be free of the emissions from fossil fuels that are mostly to blame for global warming, up from the current 12%.
EXCLUSIVE: Blink Charging CEO Says Don't Invest In EV Companies, Invest In The Thing Behind The Thing — Here's Why
It is said history has a way of repeating itself, and when it comes to automobile manufacturers there can be an argument made for a continuous cycle of boom and bust. “If you look at all of those that set forth to build cars from day one until today, over 99.5% have gone bankrupt,” said Blink Charging Co BLNK CEO Michael Farkas Wednesday on Benzinga’s Stock Market Movers live show.
Elon Musk Spells Out 2 'Giant Kahunas' He Hopes To Accomplish In 2022: 'Will Require Insane Work By Many Super-Talented People'
Elon Musk says Starship's orbital launch and wider rollout of FSD are two things he would focus on in 2022. He commended workers but added achieving goals would require 'insane work by many super talented people.'. The task is cut out for Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s team, with...
WATCH: Self-Driving Tesla Slams Itself Into Guardrail, Car Totaled
For Tesla Inc TSLA bulls, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of the company. But most of these bull cases include some sort of full automation: self-driving cars that will open up a whole new market for Tesla, such as self-driving taxis and a subscription model for the software.
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Billionaire VC Regrets Not Backing 'Slightly Crazy' Elon Musk's Tesla In 2007: 'Worst Investment Decision Of All Time'
Elon Musk has taken Tesla, Inc. TSLA a long way from its early days during the 2000s. One billionaire regrets not throwing his weight behind the billionaire entrepreneur's electric-vehicle firm around the time he took the helm. What Happened: John Doerr had an opportunity to back Musk-led Tesla in 2017...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday
Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 24, 2022
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 10.56% at $1.57. Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 8.74% at $13.44. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 8.38% at $0.61. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 7.20% at $12.36. Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 6.16% at $3.10. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF...
Performance Shipping Buys Its First LR2 Aframax Oil Product Tanker
Performance Shipping Inc PSHG has agreed to purchase a 105,304 dwt LR2 Aframax oil product tanker, the M/T Alpine Amalia, from an unaffiliated third party, for a gross purchase price of $36.5 million. The tanker, which will be renamed M/T P. Aliki, was built-in 2010. It is expected to be...
Here's What's Going On With Ballard Power Systems Stock
Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP shares closed higher by 8.81% to $8.03 Wednesday afternoon. Clean energy stocks at large may be gaining following the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Else?. The White House Office of Management...
Space Cell Phones? Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Teaming With A Wireless Carrier On Earth
SpaceX, Elon Musk's space exploration company, and Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile Us Inc TMUS, have plans to improve communication, SpaceX said earlier today. A live broadcast will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. While we don't know much about the announcement, the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO is hyping it on Twitter Inc. TWTR.
Bloom Energy Shares Are Rising: What's Happening?
Bloom Energy Corp BE shares closed up 6.51% at $25.67 Wednesday afternoon. Clean energy stocks at large may be gaining following the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Else?. The White House Office of Management and Budget...
Elon Musk's South Korean Fans Pile $15B Of Savings Into Tesla Shares: Courtesy Of 'Squid Game' And 'Paradise?'
Individual South Koreans have accumulated large stakes in Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc TSLA throughout the pandemic, having hiked their combined holdings over a hundred-fold to over $15 billion, reported Bloomberg. Why It Matters: A widening wealth gap in South Korea, which has been well depicted in the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite"...
Hudson Global Expands In India Via Hunt & Badge Acquisition; Identifies Multiple Synergies
Hudson Global Inc HSON has acquired Hunt & Badge Consulting Private Limited, an India-headquartered provider of recruitment services to customers operating in India. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hunt & Badge partners with companies of all sizes, including multinationals, across various industries to meet their talent procurement needs. Hudson expects...
Hunting For Dividend Yield In Utilities? This Small Cap Name Can Light Up Your Portfolio
When looking for stocks that offer dividends, many investors are not expecting large returns in the share price over the near term. One way to knock this trend is by investing in high-flying small cap stocks that offer dividends. For the purpose of this article, we will be delving into one in the utilities sector.
1,149 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Tuesday a total of 1,149.65 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,932,537, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,680.98), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
