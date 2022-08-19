ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Football | Eagles fly by Falcons in season opener

By By Mike Wood Correspondent
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

The high-flying, quick-strike offense of the Northeastern High School football team picked right up where they left off last year.

In fact, the Eagles started the game off like a track meet. Shamar Sutton fielded the opening kickoff on one bounce, cut left and went 75 yards untouched to the end zone.

It only took about nine seconds, the blink of the eye. It was the first of eight touchdowns recorded by the Eagles in the first half as they completely overwhelmed the visiting Bertie Falcons by the final score of 61-0. It was a non-conference matchup, and the opening game of the season for both teams.

There is no doubt that this 2022 Northeastern ballclub has talent. The question will be how quickly the young players can grow into their roles. The Eagles have sixteen sophomores on the roster that will be depended on to make significant contributions.

One of those underclassmen is quarterback Trevaris Jones. Starting in place of slightly injured Jalen Melson, Jones showed a lot of poise and grasp of the Northeastern complicated spread offense. Playing with confidence, Jones completed his first five passes, three of which went for touchdowns.

The first of those scores came on Northeastern’s initial drive from scrimmage. On a second down from the Falcon 23-yard line, Jones connected with a short pass in the left flat to Sutton. The senior made two sharp cuts, inside then out, and outran the secondary. The Eagles led 12-0 at the 7:56 mark of the first quarter.

After stopping Bertie again, Northeastern took over on their own 37-yard line. After Jones passed to Alonzo Biddle for seven yards, he completed a throw to Tyselle Spencer who broke tackles for a 22-yard gain.

Spencer followed that up by taking a pitch around end for 12 yards, and on the next play the junior running back burst off left tackle for a 26-yard score. It would be a great night for Spencer who has the power to run inside and the speed to get around the edge. For the evening, he would post 121 yards rushing on just six carries and three touchdowns.

The Falcons tried to get back in the game. Jahkelvin Rascoe returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a score, but it was called back for a holding penalty.

Five plays later, the Eagles again had possession. This time, Jones would hookup with fellow sophomore Tyell Saunders on a quick out pattern to the left side of the field. Saunders, showing his good basketball hands, grabbed the throw and raced down the sideline. The new Northeastern kicker, left-footed Jonathan Akers, was true through the cross bars on the point after, and the Eagles had built their lead to 25-0.

The lead quickly went to 32-0 when Northeastern recovered a Falcon fumble. It took only two plays, a 25-yard gain on a jet sweep by Ty’jae Simpson, and then an 11-yard run around left end by Spencer.

Bertie got a first down and they were moving the ball when their quarterback Trevor Massiah was hit attempting a jump-pass. Another Northeastern super sophomore, Maurice Bowser, picked off the pass and took it all the way back for a 54-yard pick-six. Akers added the point to make it 39-0.

The young Eagles were not done. Sophomore defensive back Unique Blount recovered another Falcon fumble, and two plays later freshman William Gregory grabbed a pass in the right flat and went 25 yards for a score.

The game well in hand, the second half was played with a running clock. Randall Ferguson reversed his field and scored on a 32-yard run for the final Northeastern points.

In addition to teaching winning football, Eagle head coach Antonio Moore has to build good habits into his young team.

“We are trying to impress, get them as young players to buy in that they have to be ready every day to practice well,” Moore said. “The teams that play well every week, practice well every day. It is about developing good habits, consistency and discipline.”

Northeastern will now go on the road for five straight games, a challenge for any team.

“We have an experienced offensive line, and that is a strength coming into the season,” said Moore. “And I was happy with our defense tonight. The guys were flying to the football. If we can get through the next two games without injury, we will be in good shape going into the conference schedule.”

